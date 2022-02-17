Moody's assigns Aa2 to Baltimore, MD's stormwater WIFIA Loan; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Baltimore Stormwater Enterprise's (MD) ("system") $42.5 million WIFIA Loan Project Revenue Bond (Stormwater Projects), Series 2021B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 on the system's outstanding parity senior lien revenue debt. The outlook is stable. Following the sale, the system will have $120 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the stormwater bonds reflects the system's operations in a large, major economic center, solid debt service coverage and healthy liquidity metrics, adequate legal provisions, and a debt position that will remain moderate inclusive of additional capital needs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the system's better insulation from pressures in the city's wastewater enterprise stemming from a consent decree and outsized capital needs. The stormwater system has more capacity to take on debt and make capital investments than the city's other utilities given strong liquidity, ample coverage and low debt ratio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased debt service coverage and liquidity

- Decline in debt to operating revenues ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial metrics and liquidity

- Substantial elevation of leverage or capital needs of the system

- Greater leverage or responsibility related to the outsized capital needs of the city's wastewater and water systems

LEGAL SECURITY

The WIFIA loan is secured by a senior net revenue pledge of the stormwater utility system.

The system's legal provisions include a covenant to charge and collect rates for services rendered by the stormwater utility in order that the sum of pledged net revenues will provide at least 1.15 times coverage of senior lien debt service requirements. Further, the city covenants that net revenues remaining after the payment of senior revenue obligations will provide at least 1.10 times coverage of subordinate lien debt service requirements, and that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate and other obligations) of 1.0 times.

The additional bonds test is 1.15 times maximum annual debt service on all senior lien bonds outstanding and proposed parity debt and 1.10 times maximum annual debt service on subordinate lien bonds, after the payment of senior revenue obligations, and finally that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate, and other obligations) of 1.0 times.

Senior lien bonds also carry a cash funded debt service reserve requirement for revenue obligations, equal to the least of maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds, 10% of the issue amount, or 125% of average annual debt service of the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the WIFIA Loan Series 2021B will finance repair and rehabilitation of three storm drain system and the development of a stormwater model.

PROFILE

The City's stormwater enterprise, water enterprise (senior Aa2 negative, subordinate Aa3 negative), and sewer enterprise (senior Aa2 negative, subordinate Aa3 negative) are separate utilities within the City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works. The stormwater enterprise, established in 2012, maintains approximately 1,150 miles of storm drain pipes and 52,440 storm drain inlets, which convey stormwater runoff to the city's waterways.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

