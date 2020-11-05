Moody's assigns Aa2 to Baltimore, MD's wastewater sr. lien revenue bonds 2020A; outlook stable

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Baltimore, MD's $254.6 million Refunding Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2020A (Taxable). The outlook on the system is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating on the senior lien bonds reflects the sizable system that serves a major economic center, adequate debt service coverage and sound liquidity metrics supported by annual rate increases, and an above average debt position. The rating also incorporates the system's large, but manageable capital plan, and sound legal provisions.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the system's financial metrics will remain sound despite expenditure pressures and increasing debt service needs, given recent and adopted rate increases. The outlook also reflects the large service area that serves as an economic center for the region.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significantly improved debt service coverage and liquidity
- Decline in debt to operating revenues ratio
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Diminished liquidity levels and debt service coverage
- Deterioration of system service area
- Material increase in debt and capital needs outside of current expectations
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020A bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge on the wastewater system's net revenues.
The system legal provisions include a covenant to charge and collect rates for services rendered by the wastewater utility in order that the sum of pledged net revenues will provide at least 1.15 times coverage of senior lien debt service requirements. Further, the city covenants that net revenues remaining after the payment of senior revenue obligations will provide at least 1.10 times coverage of subordinate lien debt service requirements, and that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate and other obligations) of 1.0 times.
The additional bonds test is 1.15 times maximum annual debt service on all senior lien bonds outstanding and proposed parity debt and 1.10 times maximum annual debt service on subordinate lien bonds, after the payment of senior revenue obligations.
Senior lien bonds also carry a cash funded debt service reserve requirement for revenue obligations, equal to the least of maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds, 10% of the issue amount, or 125% of average annual debt service of the bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the 2020A bonds will be used to refund the system's outstanding Project Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2011A, Project Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2013C, and Refunding Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2013D, for net present value savings of $39.9 million or $2.4 million annually.
PROFILE
The city's water enterprise (senior Aa2 stable, subordinate Aa3 stable), wastewater enterprise, and stormwater enterprise (senior Aa2 stable) are separate utilities within the City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works. The sewer enterprise provides wastewater collection, treatment and disposal to the city, Baltimore (Aaa negative), Anne Arundel (Aa1 stable) and Howard (Aaa stable) Counties, an estimated two-thirds of the metropolitan area's population.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
