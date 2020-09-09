Moody's assigns Aa2 to Brick, NJ's GO refunding bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Brick Township, NJ's $5.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains the Aa2 ratings on the township's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and noncontingent debt backed by the GOULT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The township's Aa2 GOULT rating reflects its favorable location on the Jersey Shore. Brick has a substantial tax base, solid resident wealth and income, and strong finances. The township's biggest challenge is a high fixed costs and leverage position, particularly related to its OPEB liabilities.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and non-contingent Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ (MUA) debt ratings reflect the non-contingent nature of the township's pledge. The service agreement between the township and the MUA requires the township to make good on any deficiencies at the MUA and state statute authorizes the township to take whatever steps are required to do so, even in the absence of a specific appropriation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Brick is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus; to date, property taxes have continued to come in strong and the township has adjusted its budget to deal with the radically altered situation. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the township changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strengthening of the township's tax base and wealth and income levels

- Reduction in long-term leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material deterioration of the tax base and wealth and income levels

- Significant decrease in reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is secured by the township's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to current refund all or a portion of the General Improvement Bonds, Taxable Series 2009B, maturing on or after November 1, 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of $885,000 and to advance refund all or a portion of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 for savings. There will be no extension of maturities.

PROFILE

Brick is a township located 67 miles south of New York City (Aa1 negative) and 47 miles east of the City of Trenton (Baa1 stable) with a population of approximately 75,000 located on the Jersey shore.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

