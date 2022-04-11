Moody's assigns Aa2 to Broward Co. S.D.'s (FL) GO Bonds, Aa3 to COPs; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Broward County School District's (FL) $262.7 million General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022 and a Aa3 rating to the district's $141.6 million Certificates of Participation, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 general obligation (GO) rating, and a Aa3 certificates of participation (COPs) rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have $2.3 billion in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects district residents' moderate wealth levels, strong full value per capita, and the district's manageable leverage and narrow but improving financial position.

The Aa2 general obligation rating is equivalent to the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa3 COPs rating is one-notch below the issuer rating reflecting the risk of non-appropriation and the essentiality of the leased asset (school buildings).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that fund and cash balances will continue to grow in line with budget growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in cash or fund balance

- Accelerated trend of enrollment declines- Material increase in fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the district supported by the district's full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing power.

Debt service on the COPs is payable from undivided proportionate interests in basic rental payments pursuant to a Master Lease and subsequent supplemental lease agreements. Unless the district gives notice of its intent not to appropriate, the Superintendent is required to include funds necessary to make lease payments for all or none of the master lease projects in the district's tentative budget. In practice, lease payments are typically paid from a portion of the receipts from the district's 1.5 mill discretionary capital millage outlay levy.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The GO bonds are the fourth and final series of new money bonds approved with the 2014 referendum. Proceeds will be used for various school building improvements throughout the district. The proceeds of the COPs will also be used for various school district improvements.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Broward County (Aaa stable), located in south Florida (Aaa stable). Enrollment as of 2021 was 211,856 students, net of charter school students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Valentina Gomez

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

