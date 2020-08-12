Moody's assigns Aa2 to California State University's Systemwide Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the California State University's (The CSU) proposed $299 million of Systemwide Revenue Bonds, Series 2020C, $529 million of Systemwide Revenue Bonds, Series 2020D (Taxable) and $527 million of Systemwide Revenue Bonds, Series 2020E (Taxable). The bonds will be issued by the Trustees of the California State University with proposed maturities through 2060. At this time we are also affirming the Aa2 on approximately $7.2 billion of Systemwide Revenue Bonds (SRBs) and the Aa3 on $143 million of Lease Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 reflects continued excellent demand for The CSU, good liquidity to manage through near term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and outlined operational and financial adjustments that should enable the system to adapt in fiscal 2021 without impairing credit quality. Even as the State of California (Aa2 stable) reduces funding for fiscal 2021 due to state level revenue constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, state funding continues to provide healthy operating support as well as capital support. The revenue and expense impacts of the pandemic were manageable for The CSU in fiscal 2020. The approximately $337 million impact still leaves the system with considerable cash flow and estimated 2x debt service coverage.

Management continues to plan for several scenarios in fiscal 2021. The CSU was among the first universities to announce that instruction would be predominantly online in Fall 2020. Announcing the system's plans early to move instruction online for the fall gave the campuses more time to recognize the revenue, expense and operational implications. While the full impact is unknown at this time, management reports that preliminary enrollment numbers look consistent with prior years. Expense measures, including a hiring freeze and suspension of certain discretionary spending, will help mitigate the loss of revenue associated with housing and other student related revenue.

The Aa2 also incorporates the system's very good strategic position as the nation's single largest four-year higher education system by enrollment and leadership's effective operational management as it implements key strategies for student success. Offsetting considerations include the system's high leverage relative to comparably rated large systems or universities with ongoing capital needs, a material reliance on state funding which leaves the system vulnerable to state funding reductions, and relatively modest fundraising relative to other Aa2-rated peers. The system has high adjusted debt when including the Moody's adjusted net pension liability, post-retirement liabilities and related expenses impacting operations. The issuance of the Series 2020C, D and E SRBs, including the recently issued 2020B SRBs, have been anticipated from prior bond authorizations from 2016 and 2018.

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating for the Lease Revenue Bonds issued by the California State Public Works Board for the benefit of The CSU reflects the system's general credit profile, along with the bonds' lease structure and abatement risk.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued exceptional student demand with well-managed operations and cash flow that recovers after a likely thinning in fiscal 2021. It also incorporates maintenance of ample unrestricted liquidity and minimal additional debt over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of balance sheet reserves and unrestricted liquidity resulting in a stronger cushion supporting total adjusted debt

- Consistently stronger operations with greater revenue diversification, including gift revenues, producing more robust cash flow

- Greater autonomy from state mandates (such as tuition setting), boosting operating flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of state credit quality or inability to offset state funding reductions with earned revenue

- Material increase in debt issuance within the next two to three years without sustaining current cash flow and growth of reserves

- Sustained weakening of cash flow beyond fiscal 2021 with inability to stem expense growth

LEGAL SECURITY

SRBs (Aa2), including the proposed Series 2020C, D and E bonds are issued under a system-wide debt financing program with pledged revenue including gross revenue from various auxiliary and mandatory student fees. Total pledged revenue was $5.33 billion for fiscal 2019, including $3.35 billion of Tuition Fees (the basic enrollment charge paid by all CSU students). Management anticipates a near-term decline in auxiliary revenue as the system confronts the financial impact of the pandemic, but the impact is not expected to significantly reduce pledged revenue. Following the current issuance The CSU will have approximately $8.1 billion of Systemwide Revenue Bonds outstanding. The CSU has covenanted to not issue senior lien debt. There is a sum-sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve fund.

The CSU's Lease Revenue Bonds (Aa3, issued by the State Public Works Board) are lease obligations with the system's legal obligation to make rental payments from "first lawfully available funds". Beginning for fiscal 2015 and later, the state revised its funding methodology to add $297 million, an amount that includes debt service for the Lease Revenue Bonds, to The CSU's annual base appropriation. The system has refunded the lease revenue bonds with SRBs when market conditions permit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020C, D and E SRBs will be used for various capital projects of The CSU, including construction and acquisition of new facilities, the paydown of existing commercial paper, refunding of existing debt and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The CSU is the largest single four-year university system by enrollment in the nation with about 480,000 students, including approximately 51,000 graduate students, in fall 2019. The system, which has 23 campuses and eight off-campus centers spanning the entire state, generated a substantial $10.3 billion of operating revenue (Moody's adjusted) in fiscal 2019. The CSU's campuses provide a broad array of undergraduate and growing number of graduate programs. The California State University was created by the Donahoe Higher Education Act of 1960, which reorganized higher education in California.

