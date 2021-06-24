Moody's assigns Aa2 to California State University's Systemwide Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the California State University, CA's (The CSU) proposed $121 million of Systemwide Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A and $1.7 billion of Systemwide Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B (Taxable). The bonds will be issued by the Trustees of the California State University with proposed maturities through fiscal 2053. We also maintain Aa2 ratings on outstanding Systemwide Revenue Bonds (SRBs), including the $100 million SRB Series 2016B-2 which will be concurrently remarketed, and Aa3 ratings on Lease Revenue Bonds. In fiscal 2020 the university had $7.7 billion of total debt outstanding The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 reflects The CSU's excellent strategic position as the nation's single largest four-year higher education system by enrollment with strong demand and significant scale. Credit quality is supported by effective operational and financial leadership, driving good fiscal discipline through a challenging operating environment related to the coronavirus pandemic. Good liquidity and operating cash flow provide operational flexibility as the university continues to implement key strategies for student success. The relationship with the State of California (Aa2 stable) is currently credit supportive with the State continuing to provide significant operating and capital support through its appropriations, restoring in fiscal 2022 the reduction that occurred in fiscal 2021 as well as an additional increase to base funding and for deferred maintenance.

The Aa2 also incorporates the system's high leverage relative to comparably rated large systems or universities with ongoing capital needs, a material and growing reliance on state funding which leaves the system vulnerable to state funding reductions, and relatively modest fundraising relative to other Aa2-rated peers. The system has high adjusted debt when including the Moody's adjusted net pension liability, post-retirement liabilities and related expenses impacting operations. The issuance of the Series 2021A and B SRBs accelerates planned debt issuance, taking advantage of low interest rates, and will consume available debt authorization provided in a prior bond authorization in 2018.

The Aa3 rating for the Lease Revenue Bonds issued by the California State Public Works Board for the benefit of The CSU reflects the system's general credit profile, along with the bonds' lease structure and abatement risk.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on operations with auxiliary units bearing most of the burden, similar to most universities. However, in addition to good expense management, The CSU will benefit from a total of $1.8 billion in federal relief funding that helps mitigate the revenue loss and preserve financial resources, and an additional $1.3 billion federal grants to students.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued exceptional student demand with well-managed operations and cash flow that recovers after a potential thinning in fiscal 2021. It also incorporates maintenance of ample unrestricted liquidity and minimal additional debt over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of balance sheet reserves and unrestricted liquidity resulting in a stronger cushion supporting total adjusted debt

- Consistently stronger operations with greater revenue diversification, including gift revenues, producing more robust cash flow

- Greater autonomy from state mandates (such as tuition setting), boosting operating flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of state credit quality or inability to offset state funding reductions with earned revenue

- Material increase in debt issuance within the next two to three years without sustaining current cash flow and growth of reserves

- Sustained weakening of cash flow beyond fiscal 2021 with inability to stem expense growth

LEGAL SECURITY

SRBs (Aa2), including the proposed Series 2021A and B bonds and the remarketed Series 2016B-2 Bonds, are issued under a system-wide debt financing program with pledged revenue including gross revenue from various auxiliary and mandatory student fees. Total pledged revenue was $5.2 billion for fiscal 2020, including $3.4 billion of Tuition Fees (the basic enrollment charge paid by all CSU students). Management anticipates a near-term decline in auxiliary revenue as the system confronts the financial impact of the pandemic, but the impact is not expected to significantly reduce pledged revenue. Following the current issuance The CSU will have approximately $9 billion of Systemwide Revenue Bonds outstanding. The CSU has covenanted to not issue senior lien debt. There is a sum-sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve fund.

The CSU's Lease Revenue Bonds (Aa3, issued by the State Public Works Board) are lease obligations with the system's legal obligation to make rental payments from "first lawfully available funds". Beginning for fiscal 2015 and later, the state revised its funding methodology to add $297 million, an amount that includes debt service for the Lease Revenue Bonds, to The CSU's annual base appropriation. The system has refunded the lease revenue bonds with SRBs when market conditions permit. Following the Series 2021 financing, it is expected that only one series of lease revenue bonds will remain outstanding for a par amount of less than $100 million.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021A and B SRBs will be used for various capital projects of The CSU, including construction and acquisition of new facilities, the paydown of existing commercial paper, refunding of existing SRB and State Public Works Board debt and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The CSU is the largest single four-year university system by enrollment in the nation with about 486,000 students, including approximately 53,000 post-baccalaureate and graduate students, in fall 2020. The system, which has 23 campuses and eight off-campus centers spanning the entire state, generated a substantial $10.8 billion of operating revenue (Moody's adjusted) in fiscal 2020. The CSU's campuses provide a broad array of undergraduate and growing number of graduate programs.

