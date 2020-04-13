Moody's assigns Aa2 to California's general obligation bonds and Aa3 to SPWB lease revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of California's approximately $1.0 billion general obligation bonds, consisting of $625 million Various Purpose General Obligation Bonds and $375million Various Purpose General Obligation Refunding Bonds. Moody's has also assigned Aa3 ratings to the California State Public Works Board's $68.9 million Lease Revenue Bonds 2020 Series B (Various Capital Projects) and $44.8 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds 2020 Series C (Various Capital Projects). The state and SPWB plan to price the bonds during the week of April 20, 2020. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
California's Aa2 rating incorporates the state's massive, diverse and dynamic economy, and recent use of surplus funds to build reserves and pay down long-term liabilities. These strengths balance challenges such as high revenue volatility given the state's heavy reliance on income taxes, lower flexibility to adjust spending and raise revenue compared to other states, and above average leverage and fixed cost burdens. The rating also reflects certain social challenges relative to other US states. These include a high rate of poverty when accounting for the state's elevated cost of living, and very expansive public support of the state's lower income population that would present the state with difficult spending and policy decisions in the event of reduced financial support from the US government.
The Aa3 rating on the SPWB's lease debt reflects a one-notch distinction from the state's general obligation rating to incorporate the more essential nature of the state facilities financed with the debt and a strong legal framework consisting of a continuing appropriation of lease payments and a master indenture debt service reserve fund that mitigates risk of abatement in the event of damage to the financed facilities.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for California. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of California changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook for the State of California is stable and reflects the expectation that the state's massive economy and wealth will generate the resources necessary to return to structural balance under an assumption that the global economy will return to growth in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Governance changes that enhance the state's flexibility to respond to negative revenue variances in a timely manner
- Strong economic growth and pension investment performance that brings the state's leverage (debt and unfunded retirement benefits) and fixed cost burdens much closer to state medians
- The rating on the SPWB's lease debt could be upgraded if the State of California's general obligation rating is upgraded
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Budgetary imbalance or use of non-recurring revenue to meet spending needs that constrains the state's overall operating flexibility
- Weakened liquidity that increases the state's vulnerability to a drop in tax revenue
- Substantial growth in the state's debt and pension burden arising from significant borrowing, weak or negative investment performance, or a considerable slowdown in economic activity
- Changes in federal policy linked to a general reduction in funding or reduced financial support of state initiatives, such as Medicaid expansion
- Continued growth in school district pension contribution burdens that raises pressure on the state to expand support of schools or a general increased likelihood that the state will financially intervene in cases of local government stress
- The rating on the SPWB's lease debt could be downgraded if the State of California's general obligation rating is downgraded
- The SPWB debt could also be downgraded if the legal framework supporting the payment of lease debt weakens
LEGAL SECURITY
The principal of and interest on all state GO bonds are payable from moneys in the general fund of the state treasury, subject under state law only to the prior application of moneys in the general fund towards the state's public school system and public institutions of higher education.
The lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of base rental payments to be made by participating state departments. The departments covenant in their facility leases to include all base rental payments, which are equal to debt service, in their annual budgets and make necessary annual allocations for all such lease payments. The obligation to make lease payments under the leases constitutes a current expense of the departments, payable from lawfully available funds.
The leases between the departments and the SPWB require the departments to maintain casualty insurance in an amount equal to the current replacement costs or the outstanding principal amount of the bonds. In addition, the departments are required to maintain rental interruption insurance in an amount not less than the succeeding two consecutive years of base rental payments.
The SPWB will issue the 2020 Series B and Series C bonds pursuant to a Master Indenture. The indenture carries a requirement to maintain a Master Indenture Reserve Fund, which is a shared reserve that covers most of the SPWB's lease revenue bonds. The reserve may be drawn to cover debt service on any of these bonds in the event lease payments are not available due to construction delay or temporary project abatement that is not covered by rental interruption insurance or casualty insurance.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the GO bonds will finance or refinance capital facilities and other voter-approved projects and costs related to the applicable bond acts, and refund certain outstanding general obligation bond and commercial paper.
Proceeds of the Series B lease revenue bonds will finance facility improvements of three state departments - the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Board of State Community Corrections, and Hastings College of the Law.
Proceeds of the Series C lease revenue bonds will refund outstanding lease revenue bonds for anticipated debt service savings.
PROFILE
The state created the State Public Works Board in 1946 and empowered it to acquire, construct, improve, and operate public buildings and related facilities for state agencies. Since 1985, the SPWB has been active in the construction of facilities for purposes including higher education and corrections.
The State of California is by far the largest state in the US. Its nearly $3.2 trillion gross domestic product accounts for 14.6% of the nation's economic output. It is home to almost 40 million residents, or 12% of the nation's population.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligattion ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
