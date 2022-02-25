Moody's assigns Aa2 to California's general obligation bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of California's approximately $2.2 billion General Obligation Bonds, consisting of $1.4 billion Various Purpose General Obligation Bonds and $800 million Various Purpose General Obligation Refunding Bonds. The state anticipates pricing the bonds the week of March 7, 2022. The outlook is stable. Moody's maintains a Aa2 on the state's previously issued general obligation bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

California's Aa2 rating incorporates the state's massive and diverse economy, its recent trend of strong revenue performance that has been sustained throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and the state's use of surplus funds over the past several years to build reserves. These attributes support the state's capacity to deal with the economic and fiscal challenges that may persist as a result of the coronavirus. California's credit profile also encompasses longer-term challenges such as high revenue volatility given the state's heavy reliance on income taxes, lower flexibility to adjust spending and raise revenue compared to other states, and above average leverage and fixed cost burdens.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of California is stable and reflects the expectation that the state's massive economy and wealth will generate the resources necessary to sustain structural balance in a period of economic stability or to withstand a moderate shock to revenue in a period of economic weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Governance changes that enhance the state's flexibility to respond to negative revenue variances in a timely manner

- Strong economic growth and pension investment performance that brings the state's leverage (debt and unfunded retirement benefits) and fixed cost burdens much closer to state medians

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Budgetary imbalance or use of non-recurring revenue to meet spending needs that constrains the state's overall operating flexibility

- Weakened liquidity that increases the state's vulnerability to a drop in tax revenue

- Substantial growth in the state's debt and pension burden arising from significant borrowing, weak or negative investment performance, or a considerable slowdown in economic activity

- Changes in federal policy linked to a general reduction in funding or reduced financial support of state initiatives, such as Medicaid expansion

- Continued growth in school district pension contribution burdens that raises pressure on the state to expand support of schools or a general increased likelihood that the state will financially intervene in cases of local government stress

LEGAL SECURITY

The principal of and interest on all state GO bonds are payable from moneys in the general fund of the state treasury, subject under state law only to the prior application of moneys in the general fund towards the state's public school system and public institutions of higher education.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will finance or refinance capital facilities and other voter-approved projects and costs related to the applicable bond acts, and refund certain outstanding general obligation bonds and commercial paper.

PROFILE

The State of California is by far the largest state in the US. Its estimated $3.4 trillion gross domestic product accounts for nearly 15% of the nation's economic output. It is home to almost 40 million residents, or 12% of the nation's population.

