Moody's assigns Aa2 to Cedar Rapids, IA's Water and Sewer revenue bonds

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 rating to the City of Cedar Rapids, IA's $6 million Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2020C and $9 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020D. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on previously issued water and sewer revenue debt. Following the sales, the city will have $69 million of water revenue and $67 million of sewer revenue debt outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906448171 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 sewer revenue rating incorporates the system's large service area and solid debt service coverage. The rating also reflects the system's very healthy liquidity supported by unlimited rate setting authority. The rating also incorporates the customer concentration and moderate leverage.

The Aa2 water revenue rating incorporates the system's large service area and sound debt service coverage. The rating also reflects the system's healthy liquidity supported by unlimited rate setting authority, and moderate debt burden.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Cedar Rapids Water and Sewer Enterprises. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of City of Cedar Rapids Water and Sewer Enterprises changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in annual debt service coverage (water revenue)

- Growth and diversification of the system's customer base (water and sewer revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Customer base contraction or increased customer concentration (water and sewer revenue)

- Reduced liquidity or debt service coverage levels (water and sewer revenue)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the sewer revenue debt, including the Series 2020C is secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the sewer enterprise.

Debt service on the water revenue debt, including the Series 2020D is secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the water enterprise.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020C bonds will finance improvements to the city's sanitary sewer system.

The Series 2020D bonds will finance improvements to the city's waterworks system and refund the outstanding Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2012E for debt service savings.

PROFILE

The water enterprise provides water to the City of Cedar Rapids as well as the neighboring communities of Marion (Aa1), Hiawatha (A1), Robins (A1) and the Poweshiek Water Association through wholesale contracts. The system obtains from shallow vertical and collector wells constructed in the sand and gravel deposits along the Cedar River. The system is comprised of 50 wells, two lime softening plants, ten booster stations, eleven storage tanks and 670 miles of water mains. As of 2019, the system had about 54,000 metered customers.

The sewer enterprise provides wastewater collection and treatment to the City of Cedar Rapids as well as four neighboring communities of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins and Palo per wholesale contracts. The system is comprised of about 700 miles of sanitary sewers and force mains, 10 lift stations and a wastewater treatment plant with a daily maximum flow of 130 million gallons per day. In 2019, the system served about 48,000 metered customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

