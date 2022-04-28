Moody's assigns Aa2 to Cedar Rapids, IA's Water and Sewer revenue bonds

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Cedar Rapids, IA's $4.8 million Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C and $8.1 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2022D. Moody's maintains the Aa2 ratings on previously issued water and sewer revenue debt. Following the sales, the city will have approximately $112 million of water revenue and $79 million of sewer revenue debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 sewer revenue rating reflects the system's strong debt service coverage and ample liquidity supported by its unlimited rate setting authority. The rating also incorporates the system's large size, moderate leverage and substantial concentration among top customers.
The Aa2 water revenue rating reflects solid debt service coverage, ample liquidity and unlimited rate setting authority. The rating also incorporates the system's large size, moderate leverage and significant concentration among top customers.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant and sustained improvement in annual debt service coverage (water revenue)
- Growth and diversification of the system's customer base (water and sewer revenue)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Customer base contraction or increased customer concentration (water and sewer revenue)
- Reduced liquidity or debt service coverage levels (water and sewer revenue)
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the sewer revenue debt, including the Series 2022C is payable from net revenues of the sewer enterprise.
Debt service on the water revenue debt, including the Series 2022D is payable from net revenues of the water enterprise.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2022C bonds will finance improvements and extensions to the city's sanitary sewer system.
The Series 2022D bonds will finance improvements and extensions to the city's waterworks system.
PROFILE
The water enterprise provides water to the City of Cedar Rapids as well as the neighboring communities of the City of Marion (Aa1), Hiawatha (A1), Robins (A1) and the Poweshiek Water Association through wholesale contracts. The system obtains from shallow vertical and collector wells constructed in the sand and gravel deposits along the Cedar River. The system is comprised of 51 wells, two lime softening plants, ten booster stations, ten storage tanks and 670 miles of water mains. The system serves approximately 55,000 metered customers.
The sewer enterprise provides wastewater collection and treatment to the City of Cedar Rapids as well as four neighboring communities of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins and Palo per wholesale contracts. The system is comprised of about 700 miles of sanitary sewers and force mains, 11 lift stations and a wastewater treatment plant with a daily maximum flow of 130 million gallons per day. The system serves approximately 49,000 metered customers.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings.
