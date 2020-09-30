Moody's assigns Aa2 to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (PA) Ser. 2020; stable outlook

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Aa2 rating to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) proposed Taxable Bonds, Series 2020 ($500 million). The Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding bonds were affirmed, affecting approximately $826 million of debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 anticipates that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) very strong market position and brand equity, as a top US children's hospital in advanced clinical and research capabilities, will support eventual volume recovery from disruption caused by COVID. Also, growth strategies to expand facilities and regional partnerships will provide opportunities to augment volumes. Liquidity will remain strong since high capital spending will be financed by cashflow and bond proceeds and CHOP's exceptional fundraising abilities will support capital and operating costs. Although margins will likely be below historical levels, cost management and federal relief funds will partly compensate for lower volume expectations in the near term and a likely increase in Medicaid amid the economic downturn. While monthly revenue is approaching pre-COVID levels, driven by the return of high acuity cases, children's reduced social activity will prolong the recovery of total volumes. A sizable increase in proforma debt will elevate near-term operating leverage, although pension and operating lease obligations are expected to remain low.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings are based on standby bond purchase agreements provided by banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation that continued cost management will mitigate a likely prolonged volume recovery from COVID and strong demand and expansion strategies will eventually drive margin improvement. We expect leverage metrics will improve over time as volumes return, assuming no incremental debt after the current financing. Liquidity will remain strong as capital spending is largely funded with cashflow and debt proceeds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Greater geographic and revenue diversification

- Material reduction in leverage

- Reduction in Medicaid exposure

- Short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in leverage or weakening of debt metrics

- Material and sustained reduction in margins or liquidity

- Changes in Medicaid funding that results in prolonged impairment of financial performance

- Short-term ratings: Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the banks providing the standby bond purchase agreement or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group. The obligated group consists of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and The Children's Hospital Foundation. The faculty practice plan is not obligated on the bonds, although we view the faculty as highly integrated with the hospital and, therefore, all numbers in this report are based on the financials of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation and Controlled Affiliates. With the proposed Series 2020 bonds, CHOP will issue the 2020 bonds under a new MTI and implement Trust Agreement Modifications for its existing bonds which will become effective at such time CHOP obtains additional required consents and will allow for a uniform framework with the new MTI. The new MTI eliminates additional indebtedness tests, changes covenant requirements, and allows for a replacement master indenture without bondholder consent subject to rating tests.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition and construction of capital projects.

PROFILE

CHOP is one of the largest independent pediatric providers in the country with $3 billion in revenue. Its main campus is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the hospital serves as the academic medical center for the pediatric department of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term underlying ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Beth Wexler

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

