Moody's assigns Aa2 to Cincinnati's GOULT and Aa3 to non-tax revenue bonds

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 to the City of Cincinnati, OH's $34.4 million Unlimited Tax Various Purpose General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2020B and $30.6 million Unlimited Tax Various Purpose General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C (Federally Taxable). We also assign a Aa3 to the city's $5.1 million Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Graeter's Manufacturing Co. Project) and $15.8 million Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (U-Square @ The Loop Project) (Federally Taxable). We maintain a Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt (GOULT) and Aa3 on its outstanding non-tax revenue debt. After the sale, the city will have roughly $787 million of total rated debt outstanding (about $661 million GOULT and $127 million non-tax revenue debt), not including savings from refundings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The GOULT debt is rated Aa2 because the city's economy is the economic center of southwest Ohio (Aa1 stable) and home to corporate, health care and higher education institutions. While resident income levels are modest, the city's income tax base is broad and applies to even non-residents that work in the city but live outside its boundaries. The coronavirus pandemic has not caused any immediate material credit risks for the city. Income tax collections, which can be economically sensitive, were up in fiscal 2020 over 2019. Although collections are now budgeted to be down substantially in fiscal 2021, they have so far beat budget year-to-date. Cash and fund balance will likely remain solid because of the city's strong budget management, positive financial performance in fiscal 2020, and balanced budget for fiscal 2021. Debt and pension burdens are high, however, despite efforts to reign in retirement benefits and reduce unfunded liabilities.

The non-tax revenue debt is rated Aa3, one notch below the GOULT rating, because of the more limited security (primarily fines, forfeitures and penalties, and licenses and permit fees). Debt service coverage by dedicated nontax revenues is strong.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because the city will continue to benefit from its strong economy and tax base despite the recent economic slowdown. Cash and fund balance will remain solid because of the city's good budget management and broad income tax revenue base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Materially improved resident income levels and economic growth

-Moderation of the city's debt and pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Negative changes in the city's economic profile, such as depopulation or failure of the labor force to recover with the nation

-Material narrowing of the city's financial position

-Growth in the city's debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT bonds, including the Series 2020B and Series 2020C bonds, are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and its authorization to levy a property tax unlimited as to rate or amount to pay debt service.

The city's non-tax revenue debt is secured by the trust estate for each series. The primary revenue for each is non-tax revenue (fines, forfeitures and penalties, and licenses and permit fees) and a Dedicated Economic Development Fund. The Series 2020A bonds also secured from loan repayments from Graeter's Manufacturing Co. The Series 2020B bonds benefit from a debt service reserve fund funded at the lesser of the three-pronged test for the Series B bonds. The city has covenanted to maintain nontax revenues at a level such that annual revenues plus amounts on deposit in the Dedicated Economic Development Fund are greater than or equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS). The additional bonds test is also set at 1.25x MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020B GO bonds will finance various capital improvements including street and building improvements. The Series 2020C bonds will refund various series 2015D bonds on a taxable basis.

The Series 2020A (Graeter's Manufacturing Co. Project) bonds will refund Series 2009A bonds issued to provide a loan to Graeter's Manufacturing Co. to acquire, construct, equip and install a new manufacturing facility for the production of ice cream and other confectionary items. The Series 2020B (U-Square @ The Loop Project) will refund Series 2011A bonds to finance infrastructure improvements for The Loop Project including two separate public parking garages and a public plaza.

PROFILE

Cincinnati is the economic engine of southwest Ohio and borders the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable) along the Ohio River. The city is the county seat of Hamilton County (Aa2 stable) and serves nearly 300,000 residents. The city provides a broad array of services including public safety, parks and recreation, transportation, community development and various utilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general oblligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the non-ad valorem ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Strungis

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

