Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Baytown, TX's COs, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Baytown, TX's $23 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 on outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT). Post-sale, the city will have about $204 million in debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's growing tax base with a large industrial sector anchored by petrochemical activity. Development in the recent past has expanded the city's economic base to include a growing logistics base driven by the city's favorable location in proximity to the Port of Houston. The rating also incorporates high debt levels relative to peers and income levels that are below the national average. Other considerations include environmental risks because of the city's location in proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and a strong financial position that benefits from revenues derived from stable industrial development agreements even though reserve levels will decline to a still comparable to peers position over the next few years.

The absence of a distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and GOLT ratings reflects taxing headroom of over 200% under the statutory cap without consideration for debt supported by the city's various enterprises. The ample headroom under the tax cap offsets the absence of a full faith and credit pledge for the GOLT and the city's inability to override the statutory limitation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's large and growing economic base that provides a steady source of revenue allowing the city's financial profile to remain stable. The city's steady tax and revenue growth will be key to keep debt levels manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduced debt burden

- Improved resident incomes when compared to the national average

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increases in debt load absent corresponding revenue growth

- Weakening economic profile signified by one of several factors such as loss of key employers or significant industrial development agreement remitters or reduction in tax base - Reduced financial resources

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will fund a variety of city needs including streets, sidewalks and infrastructure, storm water drainage facilities and improvements, public safety needs, parks and recreational facilities and municipal buildings.

PROFILE

The City of Baytown, TX is in Harris (Aaa stable) and Chambers (Aa3) counties. Economic activity in the area is dominated by industrial activity in the petrochemical sector even though the area is starting to diversify into warehousing and logistics. The city's population is about 85,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, lease see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

