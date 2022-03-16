Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Cedar Hill, TX's GOLT issues

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Cedar Hill, TX's $8.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, $11.7 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022 and $1.3 million Tax Notes, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 rating on the outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The city's outstanding GOLT debt will total $105.7 million post-sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates a moderately sized and mostly residential tax base that is growing rapidly, and average income and wealth levels. The rating also reflects healthy financial performance with strong reserves, including additional available liquidity held outside the core operating funds. The rating also considers an elevated debt profile with plans for additional issuance, a manageable pension liability and elevated fixed costs.

The lack of distinction between the Aa2 on the GOLT debt and the Aa2 issuer rating is based on the city's ample taxing headroom of more than four times debt service which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in the debt burden and fixed costs

- Continued expansion and diversification of the tax base - Growth in operating fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of the local economy or tax base

- Trend of declining fund balance and/or liquidity - Material increase in the debt burden or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and notes are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city within the limits prescribed by law.

The certificates of obligation are payable from a combination of a (i) direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city within the limits prescribed by law and (ii) a limited pledge of the net revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will finance improvements to infrastructure, libraries and parks. Certificates of Obligation proceeds will finance improvements to streets and streetscape, the water and wastewater system, parks, and drainage and flood control. Note proceeds will finance new public safety vehicles and equipment.

PROFILE

The city of Cedar Hill is located approximately 20 miles south of Dallas (A1 stable) in both Dallas County (Aaa stable) and Ellis County (Aa1). The population is approximately 49,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

