Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Fargo, ND's GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Fargo, ND's $30 million Refunding Improvement Bonds, Series 2020B and $93.3 million Taxable Refunding Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the issuance, the city will have $482.9 million of rated GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the city's growing economy, healthy operating reserves and moderate post-retirement liabilities. The rating also incorporates the city's elevated debt burden, which is expected to further increase following upcoming borrowings, and high fixed costs relative to operating revenues. The coronavirus impact has had a minimal impact on the city's overall operations, due to significant federal and state aid reimbursements, and early action on the part of management to halt spending on capital projects, travel and part time staffing.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fargo, ND. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Fargo's growing economy and broad tax base will continue to provide for the revenue growth needed to accommodate the city's high leverage. The city's financial position is expected to remain healthy, bolstered by strong liquidity and significant levying ability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in the debt burden

- Revenue growth that outpaces growth in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further growth in the debt burden or fixed costs

- Declines in tax base valuation or resident incomes

- Weakening of operating fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Series 2020B bonds and Series 2020C Bonds is expected to be paid from special assessments levied by the city against benefiting properties. However, debt service is ultimately secured by the general obligation unlimited tax pledge of the city, which is the basis of our rating. Should assessments prove inadequate to pay debt service, the city's GO bonds benefit from the availability of a designated property tax levy that is not limited by rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020B Bonds will finance various improvement projects within improvement districts of the city. Proceeds of the Series 2020C Bonds will be used to refund various outstanding issues (Series 2011C, Series 2012A, Series 2014D, Series 2014F) for interest cost savings, estimated at $13.6 million. The Series 2011C, 2012A, 2014D and 2014F, originally issued to finance various improvement projects within improvement districts in the city.

PROFILE

The City of Fargo is the county seat of Cass County (Aa3). It is located on the eastern border of North Dakota (Aa1 stable) across the Red River from the City of Moorhead, MN (Aa3). The city provides public safety, public works, community development, water and sewer utilities, and other public services to a population of more than 120,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

