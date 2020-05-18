Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Kansas City, MO's Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Kansas City, MO's $70.2 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. We maintain the rating on the system's previously issued outstanding parity debt. Post sale, the system will have roughly $397 million in revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the system's large and stable customer base primarily located in the City of Kansas City (Aa2 stable) and surrounding areas, stable financial performance resulting from annual rate increases and prudent management practices, as well as a manageable debt profile with above average coverage levels and strong legal provisions for bondholders. The rating also incorporates the system's below average unrestricted liquidity and plans to issue additional debt in the medium term.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action as consumer usage has offset the impact of a slowdown in commercial/industrial activity. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the enterprise. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the system's status as the primary provider in a large and stable service area, as well as the expectation that the financial profile will remain healthy and the debt burden manageable despite a capital improvement plan that calls for cash and debt funding large expenditures in the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant decline in debt profile without impairing asset condition

- Maintenance of healthy operations leading to a materially improved liquidity position

- Trend of improving debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increase in debt profile leading to reduced debt service coverage

- Erosion of liquidity position

- Trend of declining debt service coverage due to weak financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special, limited obligations of the city payable solely from, and secured as to the payment of principal and interest by a senior pledge of net operating revenues derived from the operation of the city's revenue producing waterworks system. At the time of issuance of the Series 2020A Bonds, there are no outstanding subordinate bonds under the master bond ordinance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A Bonds provide funds to finance additions, extension, and improvements to the system.

PROFILE

The city's water department is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the city's revenue producing waterworks system, which includes facilities for obtaining, purifying and delivering potable water for domestic, commercial and industrial use and for fire protection within the city and surrounding areas. The system serves roughly 320 square miles and more than 173,000 retail customers inside and outside the city along with 34 wholesale customers. Approximately 80% of the system's water supply comes from the Missouri River with the remaining 20% derived from ground wells.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kenneth Surgenor

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Roger Brown

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

