Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Los Angeles, CA's 2022-A GOs; outlook is stable

New York, August 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Los Angeles, CA's $389.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022-A (Taxable) (Social Bonds). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the city's outstanding parity debt. Post-issuance, the city will have $1.1 billion in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GO bond rating reflects the city's exceptionally large and growing tax base, with a strong growth trend from new commercial and residential development, despite slowing briefly during the pandemic. It incorporates a high per capita assessed valuation, despite somewhat below average resident income levels. The rating further reflects the city's solid general fund position, supported by a track record of revenue growth, interrupted by the effects of the pandemic. The city's return to revenue growth following the initial declines due to the pandemic have bolstered reserves, supported by prudent financial policies, significant cost-cutting measures during the pandemic and receipt of federal pandemic-related funding. The city's financial position also benefits from substantial special revenue funds available for governmental operations that would otherwise require general fund resources. Prudent budgeting will be key to maintaining operating balance over the next five years, given rising costs to address multiple capital and programmatic priorities amid inflationary pressures. The rating positively incorporates the city's low level of rapidly retired direct debt, balanced against the city's substantial unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities. Management of the city's large, complex operation is strong.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the city's long-term ratings is stable, having weathered the fiscal impact of the pandemic on revenue and expenditures. The city is well positioned financially and we anticipate that the city will maintain operating balance through prudent budgeting. The outlook recognizes the city's large and diverse tax base, which is fundamentally healthy, as well as the sound financial policies implemented by city management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained revenue growth at pre-pandemic rates

- Material decrease in balance sheet leverage, particularly from unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities - Sustained positive financial operations to build available reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Prolonged deterioration of the tax base and economy

- Weakened financial position through deficit spending or significant increases in fixed costs - Material increase in leverage from unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the city's dedicated, voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The ad valorem property taxes levied and collected for the bonds are restricted for use to pay the GO bond debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for purposes outlined in voter-approved Measure HHH, including to fund affordable housing for the homeless and for those in danger of becoming homeless, such as battered women and their children, veterans, seniors, foster youth, and the disabled; and to provide facilities to increase access to mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and other services.

PROFILE

The City of Los Angeles encompasses 470 square miles of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and has an estimated population of 3.8 million, making it the second most populous city in the US. Los Angeles was established in 1781 and adopted its original charter in 1850, most recently amended in 1999. The city's governing body consists of a mayor and a fifteen-member city council.

