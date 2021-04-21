Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Mesa, AZ's Utility System Revenue Bonds and Aa3 to Utility System Revenue Obligations

New York, April 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Mesa, AZ's $35.3 million Utility Systems Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 and $42.2 million Utility Systems Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's also assigns an initial Aa3 rating to the city's $14.3 million Utility Systems Revenue Obligations, Series 2021. Moody's affirms its Aa2 rating on the system's outstanding utility system revenue bonds. With the current offerings, the district will have $1.3 billion in Moody's-rated utility revenue bonds and $14.3 million in utility revenue obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the system's healthy financial position, demonstrated in its strong debt service coverage and healthy liquidity, inclusive of a drawdown in liquidity for capital expenses in fiscal 2020. The system's solid financial operations are in spite of sizeable transfers to the City of Mesa, Arizona's (Aa2 stable) general government. Debt is moderate relative to the system's large size and local resident wealth and income levels are below average. Legal provisions supporting the bonds are satisfactory, including a 1.2 times rate covenant and additional bonds test and a springing debt service reserve fund that is engaged if coverage falls below 1.75 times.

The Aa3 rating reflects the subordinate lien status of the Series 2021 Obligations and the fundamental strengths and weaknesses incorporated into the system's priority lien bond rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system will maintain strong liquidity and debt service coverage over the next two years due to management's demonstrated ability to balance operations expected reimbursement to the utility from bond proceeds, which will bolster liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increase in debt service coverage

- Reduction of debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in system liquidity

- Weakened debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's utility revenue bonds are secured by a priority lien pledge of net system revenues of the City of Mesa's water, electrical, natural gas, wastewater and solid waste systems. The system's Obligations are secured by a pledge of net system revenues on a subordinate lien basis.

Legal features are satisfactory, with a rate covenant of 1.2-times annual debt service and an additional bonds test of 1.2-times maximum annual debt service for the bonds. Bonds issued post-2002 are secured by a common debt service reserve fund, established at the standard lesser of test, but which springs only if net revenue fail to provide at least 1.75 times coverage in a given year. The reserve funding would be triggered if net revenue were below the 1.75 times threshold, but the reserve balance can subsequently be released if net revenue meet or exceed 1.75 times debt service in two consecutive years.

The Obligations are supported by similar 1.2 times rate covenant and additional bonds test, and a 1.75 times springing debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The new money Series 2021 Obligations and Bonds will be used for various capital upgrades to the systems natural gas, water system, wastewater system and electric system.

The 2021 Refunding Bonds will refund portions of the system's Refunding Series 2011 Bonds.

PROFILE

Mesa's combined utility system includes the city's retail water, wastewater, solid waste collection, natural gas and electric distribution enterprises. The systems provide service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Mesa, Arizona and portions of the surrounding area in central Arizona (Aa1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

