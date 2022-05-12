Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Mesquite, TX's Series 2022 GOLTs

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Mesquite, TX's $20.7 million General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022; $26.9 million Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022A; and $5.1 million Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating as well as the Aa2 rating on the city's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and Certificates of Obligation. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $223.4 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

-RATINGS RATIONALE

-The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base. Benefiting from its proximity to the City of Dallas (A1 stable), the city's tax base is supported by commercial, retail and residential development. The rating also reflects the city's stable, though below average, reserves. The city has above average debt and pension liabilities which will continue to drive somewhat elevated fixed costs. Recently increased pension contributions will likely contribute to a stable, if elevated, fixed cost ratio.

-The lack of distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 GOLT and Certificates ratings is based on sizeable headroom under the statutory limitation which allows for significant capacity to service bond holders. The current tax rate for the GOLT bonds and Certificates is $2.07 per $1,000 of assessed values out of a total possible $25.00 with the attorney general's office not permitting more than $15.00 for debt. Comparing the maximum annual debt service to the allowable maximum levy, the city maintains headroom of over 490%.

-RATING OUTLOOK

-Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Considerable growth in the tax base

- Material improvement to financial reserves and liquidity - Moderation of debt and/or pension liabilities

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Significant and prolonged contraction in the tax base

- Reduction in financial reserves and/or liquidity - Inability to improve pension contributions relative to tread water levels - Material increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full value and revenue

-LEGAL SECURITY

-The city's outstanding bonds and certificates of obligation are payable from the proceeds of an annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, against all taxable property within the city. The pledge is further supported by a lien created by statute.

-USE OF PROCEEDS

-Proceeds from the Series 2022 GO bonds will be used to finance various street improvement projects and to refund a portion of previously issued GOLT debt of the city for debt service savings. Proceeds from the Series 2022A Certificates will be used to finance road and bridge improvements and renovations to various city buildings, including city hall, equipment services facilities, animal shelter facilities, composting facilities, and city fire stations, as well as the purchase of IT infrastructure and equipment. Proceeds from the Taxable Series 2022B Certificates will be used to finance improvements to the city's convention center facilities.

-PROFILE

-The City of Mesquite is in Dallas County (Aaa stable), just east of the City of Dallas (A1 stable). The local economy is anchored by retail, distribution and manufacturing. The estimated population is 150,000.

-METHODOLOGY

-The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

