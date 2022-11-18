info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of Omaha, NE's GOULT bonds

18 Nov 2022

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Omaha, NE's Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2022 with an estimated par amount of about $92 million. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Aa2 issuer rating as well as the Aa2 rating on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, the Aa2 rating on the outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds, the Aa2 rating on the outstanding lease revenue bonds and the Aa3 rating on the outstanding special tax bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa2 rating on the Omaha (City of) NE Sanitary Sewerage System's sewer revenue bonds. The city has about $1 billion in debt associated with its governmental type activities and just over $400 million in enterprise related debt. The outlook on the city's rating remains stable and Moody's assigns a stable outlook on the sewer revenue rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's role as the economic and population center of Nebraska (Aa1 stable), whose diversity and scale will help support a stable economic profile in the event of a prolonged national economic downturn. While resident incomes are somewhat lower than comparably rated cities, consistently strong economic growth compared to the nation has driven notable improvement in these metrics which is a trend that is expected to continue. The city's financial operations, about three-quarters of which are funded from governmental revenue, are expected to remain solid because of the city's ample revenue-raising flexibility combined with the material inflow of state and federal funding related to the pandemic. Total leverage exceeds 400% of revenue and the associated fixed costs are around 20% of revenue, both of which will remain a relative weakness at the Aa2 rating.

The Aa2 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the Aa2 issuer rating. The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The Aa2 rating on the lease revenue bonds is at the same level as the Aa2 issuer rating. The Aa2 lease rating reflects the city's unconditional general obligation pledge to make lease rental payments, a pledge that is not subject to annual appropriation. Pledged revenues include sales taxes and the city's property taxes which are limited to the city's statutory levy limit of $0.45 per $100 of taxable valuation.

The Aa2 rating on the GOLT bonds is at the same level as the Aa2 issuer rating. The Aa2 GOLT rating reflects the headroom of the limited dedicated tax which is currently greater than 50% of MADS. The limited tax is limited to 2.6 cents per $100 of taxable valuation.

The Aa3 rating on the city's special obligation bonds reflects the city's limited obligation pledge of broad revenue streams, particularly its sales tax, to pay debt service.

The Aa2 sewer revenue rating reflects the system's large service area, which includes a significant portion of the Omaha (Aa2 stable) metropolitan area, and its demonstrated willingness to use the city's unlimited authority to establish rates that maintain strong financial metrics. Debt service coverage and liquidity will likely remain strong because annual rate increases are in place through fiscal 2023. The system's significant additional borrowing needs to address its combined sewer overflow (CSO) issues will be supported by continued rate increases. The sewer system is a department and an enterprise fund of the city and there is a close governance relationship with the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the city reflects our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from the presence of long-standing institutions like Offutt Air Force Base and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. In addition, the city's solid financial profile and growing revenue will continue to mitigate its higher leverage and fixed cost burdens.

The outlook on the city's sewer revenue bonds is stable and now mirrors the stable outlook on issuer rating because of the linkages among the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-     Material and sustained growth in reserves (issuer rating)

-     Significant and sustained reduction in leverage and fixed costs (issuer rating)

-     Demonstrated ability to maintain strong financial metrics while addressing significant capital needs associated with sewer separation projects (sewer revenue rating)

-     Upward movement in Omaha's issuer rating (sewer revenue rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-     Substantial weakening of tax base valuation or resident income levels (issuer rating)

-     A weakened financial profile (issuer rating)

-     Growth in leverage or fixed costs (issuer rating)

-     Significant increase in debt levels that result in weakened debt service coverage (sewer revenue rating)

-     Material declines in the system's liquidity (sewer revenue rating)

-     Downward movement in Omaha's issuer rating (sewer revenue rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding GOULT debt is supported by its full faith and credit pledge and are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levy, unlimited as to rate or amount.

The city's outstanding lease revenue bonds are payable solely from the rental payments and secured by the city's general obligation pledge to pay the rental payments, which are not subject to annual appropriation. The property taxes available to pay rental payments are limited to the city's statutory levy limit of $0.45 per $100 of taxable valuation. The city's 2022 levy was set at about $0.29 cents per $100 of taxable valuation.

The city's special tax (GOLT) revenue bonds are supported by a special property tax redevelopment levy, which is not to exceed 2.6 cents per $100 of taxable value. The city may secure additional bonds by a pledge of special tax revenue on parity with outstanding bonds, provided that the projected special tax revenue available for debt service in the next fiscal year is at least 125% of the maximum annual debt service (MADS) with respect to all parity bonds outstanding.

The city's special obligation bonds are supported by an irrevocable pledge of tax allocation revenue, land revenue, sales tax revenue and up to $1.5 million of sewer revenue. Pledged revenues provided over 31x coverage on outstanding special obligation bonds in fiscal 2021, a level city management notes should continue moving forward.

Debt service on the system's outstanding sewer revenue debt is secured by a pledge of net revenue from the city's sanitary sewer system. Net revenue equals gross system revenue, less operating and maintenance expenses and less a maximum annual payment of $1.5 million for debt service on certain outstanding Special Obligation Refunding Bonds (Riverfront Redevelopment Project). The city covenants to charge rates as to annually generate net revenue at least equal to 110% of the aggregate annual debt service on all outstanding revenue bonds.

The general ordinance governing the system's outstanding revenue bonds requires a debt service reserve maintained at the maximum annual debt service (MADS) on all outstanding revenue bonds. The additional bonds test requires that net revenue in the prior fiscal year provide 125% of aggregate annual debt service on all outstanding obligations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will finance the costs of acquiring equipment and constructing improvements relating to streets and highways, public safety, public facilities, sewers, parks and recreation facilities and street improvements in the city.  

PROFILE

The City of Omaha is the county seat of Douglas County (Aaa) and is the largest city in the State of Nebraska. The city operates under a mayor council form of government with an elected mayor and seven-member City Council. The city provides municipal services, including public safety (police and fire) and sanitary sewer service (collection and treatment) to a population of about 480,000 residents.

The City of Omaha's sanitary sewer system is a business enterprise of the city and is governed by the Mayor and the City Council, who have independent authority to establish sewer rates. The system provides sanitary sewer services to a population of more than 600,000 and covers a significant portion of the Omaha metropolitan area. The city owns, operates and maintains about 2,000 linear miles of sanitary and combined sewer lines and two regional treatment plants with an aggregate secondary treatment capacity of more than 170 million gallons per day. The older areas of the city have combined sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines that have caused CSO issues. The city has implemented a long-term control plan under a consent order with Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment and has until 2037 to complete the CSO controls under the plan.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation and non-contingent lease ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin VanMetre
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_MIDWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Genevieve Nolan
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

