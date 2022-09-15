Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of San Antonio, TX Water System's revenue bonds; stable outlook

Affirms Aa1 on senior lien, Aa2 on junior lien and Aa3 on subordinate lien

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of San Antonio, TX Water System's $245.1 million Water System Junior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (No Reserve Fund) and affirmed the Aa2 rating on $99.6 million Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2014B (No Reserve Fund) Conversion to New SIFMA-Indexed Interest Period. Moody's affirms the Aa1 senior lien, Aa2 junior lien and Aa3 subordinate lien ratings on the system's existing debt. Post-sale, the system will have about $101.8 million in senior lien bonds, $2.9 billion in junior lien bonds and $229.6 million in commercial paper notes outstanding. The subordinate lien rating also applies to bank bonds which would evidence the system's obligation to repay draws on liquidity facilities supporting its outstanding commercial paper although there are no bank bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are anchored by strong operating performance which has supported solid financial reserves and liquidity and favorable debt service coverage, and an established customer base in the large San Antonio (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. The rating also considers the system's adept management team with a long history of adherence to prudent financial policies and practices including long-range capital planning for water and wastewater needs. Further, the ratings incorporate the system's elevated debt burden, which will remain persistently higher than peers across the nation because of ongoing infrastructure investments to address consent decree mandates and general system needs. Positively, consent decree related improvements have been successfully managed with all projects completed on time. The system's unfunded pension liability is affordable.

The rating distinction between the senior lien, junior lien and subordinate lien ratings reflects the priority in the flow of funds and respective pledge on the system's net revenues. The Aa3 rating is subordinate to the junior lien which in turn is subordinate to the senior lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the system's large and diverse service area and experienced management team that continues to successfully manage a robust capital plan while maintaining strong operating performance. These factors when combined with extensive financial and long-range capital planning, will continue to support the stable credit profile as the system continues implementing its capital plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in leverage

- Decline in debt service coverage - Weak operating performance; reduced reserves and liquidity - Violation of legal covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

The current bonds are payable from a junior lien on the net revenues of the system and do not benefit from a debt service reserve fund. The junior lien is subordinate to the senior lien bonds which has a first claim on net revenue. The third lien commercial paper notes are subordinate to the junior lien bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale will fund the system's capital needs. The remarketing proceeds will enable the system to convert the 2014B bonds to a rate that is SIFMA-indexed.

PROFILE

San Antonio Water System provides water and wastewater services to most of the 1.5 million people living in the corporate limits of the City of San Antonio and Bexar County (Aaa stable). As of December 31, 2021, the system had over about 545,000 and 487,370 water and wastewater connections respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

