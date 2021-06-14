Moody's assigns Aa2 to City of San Antonio, TX's water and sewer revenue Series 2021

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of San Antonio, TX's $257.7 million Water System Junior Lien Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (No Reserve Fund). Moody's maintains the Aa1 senior lien, Aa2 junior lien and Aa3 subordinate lien ratings on the system's existing debt. Post-sale, the system will have $280.6 million in senior lien bonds and $2.6 billion in junior lien bonds. The subordinate lien rating applies to bank bonds which would evidence the systems obligation to repay draws on liquidity facilities supporting its outstanding commercial paper; there are no bank bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are anchored by strong operating performance, which has allowed for solid financial reserves and liquidity and favorable debt service coverage, as well as by an established customer base in the large San Antonio (Aaa negative) metropolitan area. The ratings also incorporate a prudent and adept management team with a long history of adherence to financial policies and practices including long-range capital planning for water and wastewater needs. The system's strengths are tempered by an elevated debt burden relative to peers that will remain because of sizeable infrastructure needs driven largely by a finalized consent decree. The ratings also consider the system's affordable unfunded pension liability.

The Aa1 senior lien rating reflects the credit profile of the utility system and a first lien pledge on net revenues of the utility system. The junior lien pledge is subordinate to the lien on the Aa1 senior lien. The Aa3 bank bond rating is subordinate to the Aa2 junior lien rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the system's large and diverse service area and an experienced management team that has thus far successfully managed a robust capital plan while maintaining strong operating performance. These factors, when combined with extensive financial and long-range capital planning will allow the credit profile to remain largely unchanged even as the system continues to implement its consent decree.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Reduced leverage

-Ability to maintain solid financial results and reserves as the system's leverage increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Weaker operating performance that reduces debt service coverage

-Reduced liquidity

-Significant increase in leverage

-Violation of legal covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the net revenues of the system. The junior lien is subordinate to the senior lien bonds which has a first lien on net revenue. The third lien bonds are subordinate to the junior lien bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the system's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity. The remaining portion will be used for system needs.

PROFILE

San Antonio Water System provides water and wastewater services to most of the 1.5 million people living in the corporate limits of the City of San Antonio and Bexar County (Aaa stable). As of December 31, 2020, the system had over 529,000 and 473,000 water and wastewater connections respectively.

