Moody's assigns Aa2 to Colorado Springs (City of) CO Combined Utility Enterprise's Utilities System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A and 2022B; outlook stable

New York, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa2 rating to the Colorado Springs (City of) CO Combined Utility Enterprise's (CSU) proposed $150 million Utilities System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A and proposed $185 million Utilities System Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Aa2 rating reflects CSU's above average service area characterized by a large regional military presence; diversified business model contributing to a stable revenue base; a history of sound rate setting as well as board policies to ensure stable financial metrics and strong liquidity.

CSU has a sizeable $2 billion five-year (2022-2026) capital program which includes new electric generation and transmission system updates to meet carbon transition goals in addition to fiber optic network upgrades, water management, advanced metering infrastructure and reliability related projects, among others. The program is expected to be roughly 51% cash funded, and CSU anticipates issuing approximately $979 million of new debt over these five years. That said, CSU has approximately $527 million in scheduled debt repayment over the 2022-2026 period, as well as built-in interest savings from the planned refunding, which will help mitigate any increase in leverage and enable the utility to maintain strong credit metrics. Furthermore, CSU has demonstrated its ability to manage significant capital projects in the recent past.

Moody's calculates that CSU maintained an average of 220 days cash on hand, a 2.1x average debt service coverage and a debt ratio of approximately 46% (excluding net pension liabilities) over the past three year. CSU continues to manage its variable rate debt, which currently represents 16.4% of debt outstanding. Since September 2020, it has had zero unhedged exposure.

CSU maintains competitive rates yet has an extensive history of adjusting rates when needed, as demonstrated by the frequent rate increases across its electric, gas, water and wastewater services. As of May 2022, it had fully recovered $141 million of costs related to Winter Storm Uri that occurred in February 2021. The utility closely monitors fuel price volatility and has implemented fuel cost adjustments for both the electric and natural gas systems. Recovery rates are monitored monthly and in a normalized year are adjusted quarterly to keep rates in line with actual fuel costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that steady debt service coverage ratios and sound liquidity will continue despite the increased capital program and planned new debt issuance, aided by the utility's ability to implement incremental base rate increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deleveraging and maintenance of strong debt service coverage in excess of historical averages of > 2.0x, coupled with significant economic growth could positively affect the rating

- Implementation of a carbon transition plan to meet legislated emission reduction requirements, while maintaining rate competitiveness and adequate adjusted debt ratios and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increases in cost and leverage to meet environmental compliance requirements such as greenhouse gas regulations, or pension liabilities, resulting in a significant decrease in competitiveness

- Failure or inability to implement rate increases to maintain sound financial metrics similar to recent historical averages - Growing transfers to the city in the form of surplus or additional payments (stormwater) that could hinder liquidity, coverage ratios or rate competitiveness

LEGAL SECURITY

Similar to the outstanding parity revenue bonds, the Series 2022 bonds are secured by the net revenues of the combined CSU system. The rate covenant requires net revenues to cover debt service by at least 1.30x and Build America Bond interest subsidy payments are considered pledged revenues. The additional bonds test requires net pledged revenues to be at least 1.30x for the year preceding the new issuance, including the debt service of the new issuance.

The debt service reserve is funded at average annual interest (no principal), which we consider to be a credit weakness. The debt service reserve required for Series 2022 bonds of approximately $8.2 million will be surety bond funded by Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM, NR).

Of the debt service reserve on the outstanding bonds, approximately $20.5 million is already provided by reserve fund surety policies with Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A1 stable), $23.0 million with BAM, and $1.5 million with National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation (Baa2 stable). The total reserve requirement for all revenue bonds post completion of current issuance is expected to be around $76.3 million, of which approximately 70% (~ $53.2 million) is surety funded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A refunding bonds will refund all or part of the Series 2012B, 2012C-1, 2012 C-2 bonds; proceeds from the Series 2022B new money bonds will support a number of general capital improvements to the utility system. The estimated net present value savings post issuance is approximately $10 million. Savings will be uniform over the life of each series of refunded bonds and there will be no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) operates a diverse mix of services pursuant to a city charter- a combined utility with water, electric, gas, wastewater and street light systems, all owned by the city. The service areas of the systems include the City of Colorado Springs (Aa2), population approximately 470,000. Some of the CSU system serves the City of Manitou Springs, many of the suburban residential areas, and the four military installations surrounding the city.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

