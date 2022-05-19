Moody's assigns Aa2 to Colorado's Rural COPs, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of Colorado's $500 million Rural Colorado Certificates of Participation, Series 2022 with an expected sale date of June 2, 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the Series 2022 Rural COPs is one notch below the state's Issuer Rating of Aa1. The one notch distinction reflects the moderate legal structure inherent in an annually renewable lease-backed security, the essentiality of the leased assets, and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under similar financing agreements.

The State of Colorado's Issuer Rating of Aa1 reflects the state's strong economic fundamentals, above-average resident income levels, and sound financial and liquidity positions that have improved in recent years because of better-than-projected revenue collections and conservative fiscal management. The rating further incorporates the state's relatively moderate leverage (debt, pension, OPEB and other long-term liabilities) and fixed costs. Balanced against these strengths are a history of narrower reserves and constitutional restrictions and voter initiatives which constrain budgeting flexibility.

RATING OUTLOOK

Colorado's stable outlook reflects the expectation that the state's strong economic fundamentals and sound fiscal management will continue to support healthy financials. Long-term liabilities are expected to remain moderate with proactive management and a history of timely appropriations for the lease payments securing the vast majority of its debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained maintenance of strong financial reserves

- Voter actions that enhance the state's fiscal flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A sustained weakening of GAAP-basis fund balances or a significant weakening in liquidity

- Voter actions that further constrain the state's fiscal flexibility - A protracted weakening of the state's generally strong economic fundamentals

LEGAL SECURITY

The transaction is structured as a lease-lease back of certain existing state facilities, the "leased property." The Series 2022 Rural COPs are secured by lease payments to be made by the state for the use of the leased property. Annual lease payments are to be made, in part, from the state's General Fund and, in part, from the State Highway Fund. Payments from the General Fund are subject to annual appropriation by the state legislature. Payments from the State Highway Fund are not subject to appropriation, but are subject to annual allocation by the state's Transportation Commission.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 Rural COPs will be used to fund state highway and transit projects.

PROFILE

Colorado is the 21st largest state by population, at 5.8 million. Its nominal state gross domestic product, $421.9 billion as of 2021, is the 16th largest. Income levels are above average - the state's per capita personal income is equal to 104.2% of the US level after adjusting for regional cost of living and its poverty level is among the lowest in the nation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Xing Chen Zhu

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Timothy Blake

Additional Contact

MSPG

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

