Moody's assigns Aa2 to Corpus Christi, TX's GOLT, Series 2022A-C; outlook stable

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Corpus Christi, TX's approximately $10.6 million Combination Tax and Limited Pledge Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022A, $9.1 million Combination Tax and Limited Pledge Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2022B, and $38.8 million General Improvement Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the city's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on previously rated general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the GOLT bonds is considered limited because of Texas statutory and Corpus Christi voter limitations on property tax rates supporting debt service. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $495 million in GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the trend of steady operating reserve improvement coupled with a large and growing tax base supported by extensive industrial and petrochemical development occurring throughout the local economy. The rating also incorporates below average resident income indices and the city's above average fixed cost burden stemming from moderate debt and pension obligations.

The lack of distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and GOLT debt ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom of more than four times maximum annual debt service (2022), which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates the expanding local economy which will sustain stable financial performance and reserve levels over the next several years. The debt burden is likely to modestly increase as the city focuses on capital needs, but prudent fiscal practices, including the adoption of a five-year infrastructure management program, should maintain stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of the debt and pension burdens resulting in reduced fixed costs

- Continued trend of surplus operations leading to materially bolstered operating reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in debt or pension burdens

- Trend of structural imbalance leading to erosion of operating reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. Texas law limits ad valorem property tax rates to $25 per $1,000 of valuation with no more than $15 attributable to debt service. Corpus Christi voters have further restricted the city's property tax rate to $6.80 per $1,000 of valuation for all purposes, including debt service on Certificates of Obligation. However, voters amended this restriction to permit a tax rate up to the state limitation for voter approved general obligation bonds. The certificates of obligation are also secured and payable from a limited pledge of the surplus revenues (not to exceed $1,000) of the city's solid waste management system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A certificates will provide for renovations and improvements to City Hall, the City's Health Department, and the City's library system, parks and recreation facilities improvements, and improvements to public safety facilities, including a police training academy. The certificates will also provide for materials and professional services related to the projects.

The Taxable Series 2022B certificates will provide for the improvement and expansion of the city's solid waste facilities, including the solid waste facility complex and the solid waste compost facility. The certificates will also provide for materials and professional services related to the projects.

The Series 2022C bonds will provide for permanent public improvements authorized by voters in November 2020, namely streets, parks, and public safety.

PROFILE

The City of Corpus Christi is located in Nueces County (Aa2) along the Gulf of Mexico and the Intercostal Waterway. The local economy is driven by construction, petrochemical activity, retail trade, and professional services. The city's population is approximately 330,000 residents.

