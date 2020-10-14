Moody's assigns Aa2 to Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (TX) Senior Lien Sales Tax Rev Refunding Bonds, Ser. 2020D and Replacement RRIF Loan, Ser. 2020E; outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Dallas Area Rapid Transit, TX's (DART) $870.6 million Senior Lien Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020D and $908.0 million Senior Lien Sales Tax Revenue Replacement Bonds, Series 2020E (RRIF Loan). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DART's Aa2 senior lien sales tax rating reflects the broad and strong sales tax revenue stream pledged to pay debt service. Not immune to impacts from the coronavirus economic slowdown, estimated pledged revenue collections fell by -1.1% in fiscal 2020, mitigated by a conservative fiscal 2020 budget estimate of flat year-over-year collections. Ridership is slowly rebounding from the trough in the spring, but sales tax recovery is more uneven. Favorably creditors retain strong protections against DART's operations and possible financial stress, most notably collections of pledged revenues by the state, which are intercepted by the trustee before the remainder flows to the authority.

DART's remains committed to two large scale capital projects: construction of the commuter rail Silver Line north of the city, already under way, and a new underground subway system downtown. The current refundings will reduce projected debt service, with maximum annual debt service (MADS) projected at 2.6 times using estimated fiscal 2020 revenues.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the authority. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the authority changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

DART's stable outlook reflects our expectation that DART will maintain adequate reserves and continue to implement forward-looking policies to encourage ridership and maintain balanced operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A stronger leverage constraint and/or debt burden reduction

- Consistently higher debt service coverage

- Stability in the pledged revenues through economic downturns

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in the pledged sales tax

- Additional leverage that materially narrows coverage

- Divergence from DART's strong financial management, including reductions to existing reserve balances

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior gross lien on a 1% sales and use tax collected in DART's 13-member municipalities, approved by voters in 2000, along with certain farebox revenues. The sales tax is applied to the same base as the state sales tax, which broadly includes services but exempts groceries, health care supplies and residential utilities.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020D bonds will be used to refund outstanding 2014A, 2014B and 2016A bonds for expected net present value savings. The Series 2020E bonds are being issued to replace the Series 2018 RRIF loan, resetting the loan to a lower interest rate per an initial agreement with the US Department of Transportation.

PROFILE

DART provides bus, light rail, commuter rail and other service to 13 municipalities across a 700 square mile service area with an estimated population of 2.5 million in the Dallas, Texas region. The system was established by voter referendum in 1983 and is governed by a 15- member board appointed by the municipalities through a population-based formula, with no city able to appoint more than 65% of the board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017

