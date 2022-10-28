Moody's assigns Aa2 to Dayton, OH's GOLT bonds and Aa3 to nontax revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Dayton, OH's $15.7 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Various Purpose Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 and a Aa3 rating to the city's $6 million Special Obligation (Nontax Revenue) Economic Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Day Air Ballpark Project). Moody's maintains the city's Aa2 issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings as well as the Aa3 ratings assigned to previously issued nontax revenue-backed debt. Following the sale of the current offerings the city's outstanding GOLT and nontax revenue debt will total $79.4 million and $29.8 million, respectively. The outlook is stable.
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the state's statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's conservative management and steady operating performance that has resulted in consistent maintenance of healthy governmental fund balance and liquidity. Additionally considered in the rating are the city's positive income tax collection trends and below average debt burden. These credit factors help to balance the city's significantly below average resident incomes and per capita property wealth, along with the city's participation in two underfunded state cost-sharing pension plans.
The absence of a distinction between the Aa2 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's Aa2 issuer rating is based on the city's pledge of its full faith and credit to repayment of its limited tax debt.
The Aa3 nontax revenue rating is notched once from the city's issuer rating reflecting the weaker nature of city's pledge in which it agrees to maintain sufficient nontax revenue to pay debt service but does not provide bond holders with a security interest in the city's nontax revenue. We have also considered the strong debt service coverage provided by dedicated nontax revenue.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the city's solid reserves as well as management's track record and ongoing commitment to conservative budget and debt polices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained property tax and income tax base growth
- Significant improvement to wealth and income profile
- Material reduction of pension burden
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material weakening of tax base or demographic profile as indicated by increased out-migration, reduced labor force participation, or diminished resident income indices
- Sustained decreases to operating fund balance or liquidity
- Material growth of combined leverage of outstanding debt and unfunded retiree benefit liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's GOLT bonds, including the Series 2022 bonds, are unvoted obligations which carry the city's full faith and credit supported by its authority to levy ad valorem property taxes within the city's 10-mill charter limit.
The city's nontax revenue bonds, including its Series 2022 bonds, are special revenue obligations payable solely from nontax revenue. Nontax revenue consists primarily of charges for services, investment earnings, intergovernmental grants and reimbursements, fines and forfeitures and license and permit fees.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2022 GOLT various purpose improvement bonds will finance general improvements to city infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks, city parks and buildings, as well as to pay for equipment and city vehicles.
The Series 2022 special obligation nontax revenue bonds will partially finance improvements to Day Air Ballpark which is home to minor league baseball's Dayton Dragons.
PROFILE
The City of Dayton is located in southwest Ohio (Aa1 positive), approximately 70 miles west of Columbus (Aaa stable). Encompassing 56 square miles, Dayton is the largest city in Montgomery County (Aa1) and serves as the county seat. The city operates under a Commission-Mayor form of government, providing essential municipal services, including utilities, for a population of roughly 140,000 residents.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the non-ad valorem rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
