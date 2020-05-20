Moody's assigns Aa2 to Del Mar College District, TX's Series 2020A&B

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Del Mar College District, TX's $22.2 million Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020A and $59.2 million Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the previously assigned Aa2 issuer rating and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's large and diverse tax base that continues to grow and a history of strong operating results. The rating also considers the college's revenue raising capacity under statutory tax caps, increasing but manageable debt burden, and manageable pension liability.
The Aa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating is the same as the Moody's internal assessment of the issuer's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, reflecting the district's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory tax cap. The college has over 600% headroom under its debt service tax rate limitation.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Del Mar College District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The college has transitioned to online instruction with minimal disruption. Furthermore, rising unemployment typically results in increased demand for community college instruction that will likely boost tuition revenue. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Del Mar College District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the college will continue to maintain a stable market position and that increased demand for services will help to offset any tax revenue declines caused by a prolonged economic downturn due to coronavirus and oil/gas price declines.
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to complete a wide variety of capital projects associated with the college's 2014 and 2016 voter authorizations.
PROFILE
Del Mar College District is a two year college located in Corpus Christi (Aa2 stable), whose economy is centered in petroleum, tourism, shipping, and military industries. Fall 2018 (fiscal 2019) enrollment was 11,867 students.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material increase in unrestricted financial reserves
- Material decline in the debt burden
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of material declines in taxable values
- Prolonged operating imbalance that erodes financial reserves
- Material increase in debt burden
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
