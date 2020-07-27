Moody's assigns Aa2 to Desert CCD, CA's 2020 GO and GO refunding bonds; outlook is stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Desert Community College District, CA's $60.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series 2020 and $32.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). We maintain a Aa2 rating on $337.1 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large, strong tax base with a healthy recent growth rate. Property values are largely residential in nature, which is a strength, but have a notable commercial component focused in hospitality and retail, leading to an above-average per capita assessed valuation but a below-average socioeconomic profile. The rating further reflects the district's stable and healthy financial position buoyed by fiscal prudence, community support and growth in enrollment-based revenue. The rating incorporates the district's somewhat elevated and rising fixed costs, as well as an anticipated increase in leverage, due to a large unissued bond authorization that relies on continued tax base growth and slow principal payout to maintain tax rates at or below legal limits.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Desert CCD, which has quickly responded to gain distance learning certification for all faculty, which will support all online instruction in the near term and maintain its growing student population. State funding for CCDs has remained flat in fiscal 2021 and the district is well positioned to adjust to any future funding reductions. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to grow, financials will remain healthy, and debt and pension burden will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in socioeconomic profile

- Sizeable and sustained growth in general fund reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant deterioration in financial position

- Protracted decline in assessed valuation

- Decline in economic activity and socioeconomic indicators

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge. Riverside County (Aa3 stable) and Imperial County (A1) rather than the district will levy and collect the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on GO bonds. Both counties will deposit those taxes in a fund maintained by Riverside County, which it will disburse to the trustee for the payment of the district's bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Consistent with the voter-authorized bond measure, proceeds of the Election of 2016 bonds will be used to modernize and improve career training facilities; repair, construct, and acquire classrooms, facilities, sites and equipment throughout the district.

The refunding bonds will be used to advance refund a portion of the district's outstanding 2018 GO bonds on a taxable basis for taxpayer savings.

PROFILE

Desert Community College District is located in the Coachella Valley, which encompasses a large portion of Riverside County and a very small portion of Imperial County, and has an estimated population of 447,000. The district operates a fully accredited community college, the College of the Desert located in Palm Desert, and satellite campuses in Indio, Mecca/Thermal, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs. The district enrolled 11,257 full time equivalent students in fiscal 2020.

