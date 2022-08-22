Moody's assigns Aa2 to Development Authority of Clayton County Revenue Bonds (Georgia Archives Project)

New York, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 rating to the approximately $25 million Development Authority of Clayton County Revenue Bonds (USG Real Estate Foundation XIII, LLC Project) Series 2022A. Moody's maintains a stable outlook on the State of Georgia, which applies to these bonds given Moody's view of the state as the ultimate obligor. The bonds will finance acquisition of the state archives facility.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is two notches below the state's Aaa issuer rating given the high essentiality of the project (state archives building) to state governmental operations, the contingent subject-to-appropriation nature of pledged revenues, and the more complex legal and cash flow structure.

The structure involves annual appropriations from the State of Georgia (Aaa stable) to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (Aa2 stable), which then pays rent to the USG Real Estate Foundation. The university system's rental payments are subject to annual renewal of the lease with the foundation and are also subject to abatement should the facility not be available for use. The foundation uses rental payments received from the university system to pay its loan obligation to the Development Authority of Clayton County. The development authority has pledged is loan payments to the trustee of the Series 2022 bonds. The rating incorporates the expectation that the university system will take extraordinary steps to renew its lease agreement given the university system's strategic interest in stewarding its Public Private Venture capital lease program, of which this deal is a part.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the state, the ultimate payer on the bonds from Moody's perspective, is stable as it will likely maintain its solid reserves and continue outpacing the nation in economic growth while long-term leverage will not significantly change in coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Change in legal structure that removes complexity of revenue flows

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating or university system's issuer rating

- Challenges to state appropriations to the university system - Any indication from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia of a lack of willingness to renew rental agreements supporting lease revenue or modification of leases in a way that impairs bondholder security

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is fundamentally paid from annual state appropriations to the university system, which pays rent to the USG real estate foundation for use of the state archives building. Rental revenue is then pledged to the trustee via a loan agreement through the Development Authority of Clayton County, a conduit issuer. The archives building serves an essential need of the state government, and the state budget includes a line item appropriation to the university system for all archive-related expenditures including rent on the facility and staffing of operations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance acquisition of an approximately 170,000 square foot special purpose facility for use as the State of Georgia Archives facility, as well as issuing costs and an initial deposit into the repair and replacement fund. The facility will be acquired from TUFF Archives LLC, a 501(c)3 organization currently serving as lessor of the archives building.

PROFILE

Georgia is the eighth largest state by both population (10.7 million) and GDP ($683 billion), located in the southeastern United States (Aaa stable). Operations of the state archives were moved to the university system from the Georgia Secretary of State office in 2013.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) is an organizational unit of the State of Georgia. The USG includes 26 public colleges and universities and is the dominant provider of higher education in the state. Operating revenue totaled $8.5 billion in fiscal 2021. In fall 2021, the system enrolled 291,365 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

USG Real Estate Foundation XIII, LLC is a limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of the state which has the University System of Georgia Real Estate Foundation, Inc. (USGREF) as its sole member. The USGREF is a nonprofit corporation whose primary purpose is furthering the interests of the university system. The company was formed for the sole purpose of acquiring, leasing, and maintaining the state archives facility.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

