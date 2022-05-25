Moody's assigns Aa2 to Douglas County Public Utility District 1, WA's Wells hydroelectric revenue bonds Series 2022A & B. Outlook stable

Approximately $103 million of debt affected

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Douglas County Public Utility District 1, WA's (Douglas PUD) $36.5 million of Wells Hydroelectric Revenue Bonds Series 2022A (Taxable) and $66.5 million of Wells Hydroelectric Revenue Bonds Series 2022B (Tax-Exempt). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Douglas PUD's credit profile (Aa2 stable) is supported by strong revenue generation under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with investment grade utility counterparties, highly competitive hydro generation, and conservative management. The latter has contributed to robust debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) between 4.0x to 5.0x and strong liquidity ranging around 400 days cash on hand for 2019 and 2020. For 2021, robust wholesale market conditions have led to further improvement to the district's financial metrics and liquidity profile as we estimate DSCR well above 6.0x and over 600 days cash on hand based upon unaudited results. Looking forward, we expect the district will maintain strong levels of liquidity and sustain DSCR above 4.0x that factors in higher net debt service requirements owing to the proposed bond sale which will be partially mitigated by the planned retirement of its electric distribution debt in December 2022. Further factors supporting Douglas PUD's credit profile are its extremely low retail rates and achievement of a key milestone of refurbishing half of its ten turbines at the 840 MW Wells hydro dam (Wells), the district's main source of power.

The district's credit quality also considers operating, hydrology and market price risk retained by the district under its PPAs, the utility's primarily rural economic service area, contract renegotiation risk between 2026 and 2028, and retail revenue exposure to non-traditional load such as crypto-currency miners. Regarding contract renewal risk, stringent renewable energy and decarbonization requirements in states like Washington and Oregon significantly enhances the value of the Wells hydro dam from a recontracting standpoint. Douglas PUD's rating also recognizes large capital spending needs at the electric distribution system to meet load growth and generation concentration with Wells representing almost 90% of the district's consolidated power supply. On the latter, the federal government has raised concerns regarding the possibility that a major earthquake could lead to the failure of the dam's east embankment, an earthen structure that supports the main dam. We understand the utility is still examining the issue with a proposal for a long-term solution likely in the next few years. In the interim, the district, in conjunction with guidance from federal regulators, has implemented risk mitigation measures such as the stockpiling of materials for use in an emergency.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the district will continue to be conservatively managed leading to liquidity well above 500 days cash on hand in most years, and debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) well above 4.0x depending on market and hydrology conditions. The stable outlook also incorporates our assumption that the turbine refurbishment program at Wells will progress without further delays or cost increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The district's rating could be upgraded if there is a permanent resolution to the east embankment issue, the turbine refurbishment program is fully completed, and financial metrics remain significantly stronger than expected on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The district's rating could be downgraded if there are major costs overruns or delays at the Wells refurbishment project, liquidity declines below 300 days cash on hand or if DSCR drops below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Additionally, major operational issues at Wells or a large, debt funded capital spending requirement could lead to a negative rating action.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Wells project bondholders benefit from a pledge of net revenues of the Wells Project and the Electric System is obligated to pay for the Wells project's costs including debt service irrespective of whether the Wells project is operational. The Wells project bonds have or will have cash or surety funded, segregated debt service reserve accounts sized to twelve months maximum interest, which is smaller than typical three prong provision. We assume any surety will be from a creditworthy entity.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund capital spending at the Wells hydro project, fund reserves if necessary, and pay transaction costs.

PROFILE

Douglas PUD operates a utility system that primarily generates and delivers electricity to retail customers in Douglas county, which is in the central part of Washington state. The district also provides wholesale fiber-optic services, generates electricity for sale to three electric utilities under contracts that extends to May 2026 or September 2028. The district's governing body is comprised of a three-member independent board of commissioners who are elected under staggered two-year terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

