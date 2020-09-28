Moody's assigns Aa2 to Duluth, MN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to the City of Duluth, MN's $1.5 million General Obligation (GO) Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A, $2.9 million General Obligation Capital Equipment Notes, Series 2020B, $4 million General Obligation State Aid Street Improvement Bonds, Series 2020C, $10.8 million Taxable General Obligation Steam Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2020D and to the $3.4 million General Obligation Bonds (Lakewalk Restoration), Series 2020E. Moody's maintains an Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation (GO) debt. Following the sale, city will have about $160 million in rated general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects Duluth's sizable regional economy which serves as the economic hub for northern Minnesota (Aa1 stable) and healthy financial position. The rating also considers the city's above average leverage stemming from debt, pensions and other post-employment obligations (OPEB).
The coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the City of Duluth will continue benefiting from its integral role in supporting the regional economy and that the city will continue to maintain a healthy financial profile. The city has the financial reserves and budgetary options to weather temporary revenue declines driven by the recession.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Strengthening of the city's resident income levels
- Moderation of debt, pension and OPEB burdens
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity
- Growth in the city's leverage or fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's GO bonds are secured by the city's pledge of its full faith and credit, and unlimited taxing powers. The security benefits from a statutory lien.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2020A bonds will finance projects as identified in the city's five-year plan for capital improvements, which include public works building improvements, city hall improvements, fire hall improvements and other improvements geared towards energy conservation.
The Series 2020B bonds will finance capital equipment purchases including information technology equipment, facility vehicles, fire vehicles, police vehicles, street maintenance vehicles, park maintenance vehicles, construction services vehicles, engineering vehicles, and public safety and city clerk nonrolling equipment.
The 2020C bonds will finance a portion of the costs of the Superior Street reconstruction project in downtown Duluth.
The 2020D bonds will finance improvements to the municipal steam plant located in downtown Duluth.
The 2020E bonds will Issued to finance the local match of state and federal grant funds to pay part of the costs associated with the Lake walk restoration project. The total project cost is $20 million, of which $16 million will paid for from federal and state grants that were already received.
PROFILE
The City of Duluth is located along the southwestern tip of Lake Superior and is the county seat of St. Louis County (Aa2). Duluth is the fourth largest city in the State of Minnesota and it encompasses nearly 70 square miles with a population of about 86,000 residents. Duluth is an important regional service center for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. The city's governmental activities include general government, public safety, public works, culture and recreation, and urban and economic development. The city's business type activities include water, gas, sewer, steam and stormwater utilities, parking, and municipal golf courses. Wastewater treatment for city residents is provided by the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (Aa2) which also serves the cities of Proctor (A1), Cloquet and other surrounding communities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
