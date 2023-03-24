Moody's assigns Aa2 to El Paso County, TX's COs Ser. 2023 A&B; stable outlook

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to El Paso County, TX's Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023A and Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2023B with estimated par amounts of about $14.6 million and $44.4 million, respectively. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating assigned to the county and the Aa2 rating assigned to the county's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post-sale, the county will have about $272 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the strength of the local economy, which is the regional shopping, service and healthcare hub for the surrounding area. El Paso, together with Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), make up the transborder Paso del Norte region. Although resident wealth and income ratios are below peers, the county's economy benefits from significant cross-border trade because of its location along the US/Mexico border and is further supported by the stabilizing presence of a university, military base, and significant employment from federal and state agencies. The county's financial profile is stable with strong fiscal management and leverage is manageable though slightly elevated.

The Aa2 rating on the county's GOLT debt is the same as the issuer rating because the county's adequate taxing headroom of roughly 590% offsets the lack of full faith and credit pledge and inability of the county commissioners court to override the statutory limitations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that El Paso County's financial profile will remain strong, supported by revenue growth and prudent fiscal management. The local economy will continue to grow, while state and federal institutional presence will mute the effects of an economic downturn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved resident income and property wealth ratios to levels more in line with peers

- Reduction in leverage

- Trend of operating surpluses leading to materially improved financial reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits, materially weakening financial profile

- Significant increase in leverage, fixed costs

- Prolonged economic contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are direct obligations of the county payable from an ad valorem tax levied annually against all taxable property in the county, within the limits prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance transportation infrastructure improvements, renovations of existing county facilities, and to purchase technology.

PROFILE

El Paso County is located in the westernmost tip of Texas (Aaa stable), along the Mexican border, and includes the City of El Paso. The county's population is estimated at about 860,000. However, the broader Paso del Norte region, including El Paso, Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), and Las Cruces, NM (Aa2), has an estimated population of over 2.7 million people.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Norred

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

