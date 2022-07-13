Moody's assigns Aa2 to Emory University's (GA) Series 2022A-D bonds, Aa2/VMIG 1 to Series 2022B VRDBs backed by self-liquidity; outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Emory University's (GA) proposed Emory University Revenue Bonds, to be issued through the Private Colleges and Universities Authority, in the following series, descriptions and approximate amounts: $120 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Fixed Rate Bonds); $110 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Weekly Rate Bonds); $67.5 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C-1 (Weekly Rate Bonds with Truist Credit Facility) and $67.5 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C-2 (Weekly Rate Bonds with RBC Credit Facility); and $110 million Revenue Bonds, Federally Taxable Series 2022D-1 (Weekly Rate Bonds with Truist Credit Facility) and Revenue Bonds, Federally Taxable Series 2022D-2 (Weekly Rate Bonds with RBC Credit Facility). Final maturities and the structured ratings associated with the letters of credit and standby purchase agreements (SBPAs) for the Series 2022C-1, 2022C-2, 2022D-1 and 2022D-2 are to be determined. The Series 2022B bonds will be rated Aa2/VMIG 1 based on the university's self-liquidity. Concurrently we have affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 revenue bonds ratings, and P-1 short-term rating on its taxable commercial paper program with $350 million authorization. Emory recorded debt outstanding of $2.3 billion at fiscal end August 31, 2021. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects Emory's substantial, rapidly growing scope of operations and wealth, very strong donor support and robust, globally recognized research activity. Excellent brand and strategic positioning acknowledges stability in revenue growth across the university and healthcare entities, Emory Healthcare's (EHC) role as a high-end tertiary/quaternary medical center in the growing Atlanta, Georgia region, a geographically diverse enrollment base, and continued growth and global recognition of Emory's research profile. Total cash and investments at $11.3 billion in fiscal 2021 cushion expenses a solid 1.6x and Emory retains a significant amount of liquidity from a combination of sources to support operations and financial commitments. Organizational complexities stemming from the sizable healthcare operations, at nearly two-thirds of the $7.5 billion in operating revenue, are partially tempered by strong alignment of fiscal policies, oversight and risk management. However, inflationary and market demand pressures around wages and benefits are weighing on operating margins, and Emory's fiscal 2021 EBIDA margin of 9.9%, which benefited from non-recurring CARES funding, will likely be meaningfully softer through fiscal 2024. Additional offsetting considerations include EHC's presence in a highly competitive, consolidated market, and moderately high leverage, that will rise with their near-term debt issuance. Emory's debt structure risks include variable rate debt, swap exposure and bullet maturities, but these risks are tempered by able treasury management oversight. Total cash and investments to pro forma total adjusted debt is projected at 3.6x and pro forma debt to revenue at 0.4x.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 revenue bond rating incorporates the issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation pledge payable from legally available funds nature of the bonds.

The assignment of the short term portion of the VMIG 1 rating on the proposed Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B backed by self-liquidity and affirmation of the P-1 on the commercial paper program are backed by Emory's self-liquidity. The ratings incorporate the issuer and revenue bond ratings, in addition to Emory's ample liquid assets and sound treasury management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Emory will successfully manage through a near term period of challenging operating conditions including inflationary payroll pressures especially for the healthcare enterprise. The outlook is predicated on a sustainable structurally balanced budget with a return to pre-pandemic operating margins over the next 12-24 months. The outlook is also based on continued strong fundraising, preservation of wealth and liquidity, and limited capital needs beyond the projects funded by planned incremental debt through fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in wealth relative to operating expenses and debt

- Sustained improvement of operating performance, student and clinical market strength

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to move to high single digit EBIDA margins in line with typical pre-pandemic levels

- Credit deterioration of Emory Healthcare enterprise, particularly if marked by weaker than projected cash flow - Additional leverage or material erosion of liquidity - Sustained weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity (short-term rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

Emory's bonds and commercial paper are on parity and are backed by its unsecured general obligation pledge payable from legally available funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A, 2022B, 2022C-1, 2022C-2, 2022D-1 and 2022D-2 bonds will be used for identified university and healthcare projects; refunding of the Series 2013B bonds; and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Emory University is a large private comprehensive research university located in Atlanta, Georgia with 15,061 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in fall 2021. The university includes Woodruff Health Sciences Center, with Emory's schools of medicine, nursing and public health with Emory Healthcare, its system of healthcare operations. For fiscal 2021, Emory recorded $7.5 billion in consolidated operating revenue, including $5.1 billion of patient care revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

