Moody's assigns Aa2 to Florida State University's Mandatory Student Facility Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the Florida State University's proposed approximately $43 million Florida State University Mandatory Student Facility Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A.The bonds will have final maturity in calendar year 2042. The bonds will be issued through the State of Florida Board of Governors. Moody's has affirmed its Aa1 issuer rating and Aa2 ratings on the university's dormitory, parking and mandatory student fee revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of Florida State University's Aa1 issuer rating incorporates excellent strategic positioning as a prominent comprehensive university with notable student demand strength aided by strong operating and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Florida. Other strengths include donor support, total wealth of $2.1 billion, low debt burden, strong operating performance, and well diversified revenues including gains in sponsored research. Offsetting factors include political limits on tuition and fee price setting and expected ongoing capital needs.

The Aa2 limited pledge ratings for all of the various revenue bonds, including the initial rating on the Mandatory Student Facility Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A, incorporate expectations of active management of the pledged revenues as a mitigant to potential volatility in the various gross and net revenue pledges as well as the presence of financial reserves.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of strong operating performance and state support. It also reflects expectations of excellent student demand and active management of revenues supporting debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in total cash and investments and revenue diversity

- Ongoing gains in revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening of operating performance

- Sustained decline in unrestricted liquidity - Weakening of pledged revenue streams

LEGAL SECURITY

The Mandatory Student Facility Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A are secured by and payable from a mandatory Student Facility Use Fee charged to nearly all students on the main campus, plus investment earnings on the fee amounts. Pledged revenues totaled $4.1 million in fiscal 2021 and covering estimated pro forma annual debt service 1.20x. The documents call for a sum sufficient rate maintenance covenant. The additional bonds test requires that the preceding two fiscal year's pledged revenues be greater than or equal to 120% of pro forma maximum annual debt service. FSU has entered into a $20 million loan with its Foundation for the Student Union project which has a subordinate claim on the same student fee as well as on the university's Capital Improvement Trust Fund revenue.

The Parking Facility Revenue Bonds are secured by and payable from the net operating revenues of FSU's parking system. A mandatory student fee provided the majority of the total gross operating revenues ($11.5 million) of the Parking System in fiscal 2021. Debt service coverage from pledged revenues of $8.5 million was 1.79x. Other features include an additional bonds test and a sum sufficient rate maintenance covenant.

The Mandatory Student Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 are secured by and payable from a mandatory Student Health Fee charged to all students, plus investment earnings on the fee amounts. Pledged revenues totaled $15.3 million in fiscal 2021 and covered annual debt service 6.44x. There is a debt service reserve requirement equal to maximum annual debt service on the bonds. The documents call for a sum sufficient rate maintenance covenant. The additional bonds test requires that the preceding two fiscal year's pledged revenues be greater than or equal to 120% of pro forma maximum annual debt service.

The Dormitory Revenue Bonds are secured by and payable from the net operating revenues of FSU's housing system. The housing system had $33.1 million in gross operating revenues in fiscal 2021, with pledged revenues of $14.4 million covering annual debt service 0.94x as the housing system used it substantial reserves to support debt service coverage following the softer occupancy during fall 2020. Other security features for the rated series include an additional bonds test (preceding two fiscal year's net revenues greater than or equal to 130% pro forma maximum annual debt service) and a sum sufficient rate maintenance covenant. Current guidance for fiscal 2022 projects 1.81x coverage. The housing system held over $72 million in total cash and investments (compared to annual debt service of around $15 million) as of June 30, 2021 that would be one of the more likely sources of active debt service support in the event of a disruption to dormitory net revenue performance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance a portion of the costs of constructing a new student union facility and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Florida State University is a public comprehensive research university with 18 separate colleges and institutes that offer more than 303 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, professional and specialist degree programs. In fiscal 2021, FSU generated operating revenue of $1.4 billion and enrolled 42,147 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

