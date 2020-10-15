Moody's assigns Aa2 to Grand Rapids, MI's GOs; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns Aa2 ratings to the City of Grand Rapids, MI's $5.6 million Building Authority Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) and $11 million Building Authority Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable). We maintain the city's Aa2 issuer rating as well as the Aa2 ratings assigned to the city's previously issued debt ultimately secured by its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge. The city's credit outlook is stable. Following the sale of the current refunding bonds the city will have a total of $67.1 million of outstanding Moody's rated debt ultimately secured by the its GOLT full faith and credit pledge. Of this amount $17.7 million was issued on behalf of the city by its building authority.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical long-term debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding GOLT debt and the rental payments securing the building authority's debt is limited based on the city's constitutional and statutory limitations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's sizable tax base and role as the economic engine of west Michigan (Aa1 stable ), along with its healthy financial position and conservative budgetary management. Our credit view further incorporates the city's below average resident wealth and incomes which is balanced against its positive demographic trends and broad revenue base that allows it to tax residents that commute into the city for employment. Also considered are the city's above average leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities.

Outstanding GOLT bonds are rated at the same level as the city's issuer rating given that the bonds carry the city's full faith and credit pledge.

The non-contingent lease backed obligations issued by the Grand Rapids Building Authority are also rated equal to the city's issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit GOLT pledge securing rental payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's credit profile will remain consistent over the near term. Although coronavirus-related economic impacts will restrict revenue growth, the city's management has enacted expenditure reductions for its current 2021 fiscal year which should hold operating reserves steady.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued economic and tax base expansion coupled with a strengthening of resident wealth and income characteristics

-Moderation to the city's long term liability leverage and related annual fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Pronounced economic or tax base contraction as evidenced by falling tax revenue or prolonged increases to unemployment

-Sustained narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

-Material growth to the city's combined debt, pension, and OPEB burden or significant increase in annual fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding GOLT bonds are secured by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes subject to statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

Bonds issued by the City of Grand Rapids Building Authority, including the current offerings, are payable from annual cash rental payments made by the city to the building authority in an amount sufficient to pay principal and interest. The rental payments constitute a full faith and credit limited general obligation of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bond proceeds will be used to currently refund the remaining outstanding maturities of the city's Building Authority Bonds, Series 2010A and Series 2010C for anticipated debt service savings.

The Series 2020B bond proceeds will be used to currently refund all remaining outstanding maturities of the city's Building Authority Bonds, Series 2010B and to advance refund certain remaining maturities of the city's outstanding Building Authority Refunding Bonds, Series 2011, all for anticipated debt service savings.

All series of refunded bonds were originally issued by the Grand Rapids Building Authority on behalf of the city to finance property acquisitions and improvements.

PROFILE

Encompassing 45 square miles in Kent County (Aaa stable) in the southwestern portion of the state's Lower Peninsula, the City of Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan, with an estimated population of 197,000 residents. The city operates under a council-manager form of government and provides comprehensive municipal services including certain utilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

