Moody's assigns Aa2 to Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, VA's Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, VA's (HRTAC) $599.9 million Hampton Roads Transportation Fund Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 senior lien revenue bond rating is based on a strong, diverse and regionally important economic base from which the pledged revenue is generated; a broad source of pledged revenue including sales and motor fuels taxes; a limited but relatively stable historical trend of pledged revenue that supports solid debt service coverage; and satisfactory legal provisions including a 2 times additional bonds test. The rating also incorporates the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable), which has the ability to eliminate or augment the pledged revenue through rate changes and must annually appropriate the pledged revenue to HRTAC for repayment of the bonds.

HRTAC management has prudently considered revenue declines caused by coronavirus-driven economic disruptions over the last several months in its plan of finance to ensure that any additional debt issuances will be sufficiently covered by projected pledged revenue. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for HRTAC. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of HRTAC's senior lien revenue bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a strong economic base in the Hampton Roads region that will support future pledged revenue growth and healthy debt service coverage. The economic diversity of the Hampton Roads region and large federal government presence has helped to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on pledged sales and motor fuels tax collections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued tax base expansion and improved income levels

- Significant growth of pledged revenue driving higher debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Non-appropriation or reduction of pledged revenue by the Virginia General Assembly

- Significant decline in debt service coverage caused by additional leverage or a reduction of pledged revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by taxes levied by the Virginia General Assembly within HRTAC's member localities, including an additional 0.7% retail sales and use tax and an additional wholesale motor vehicle fuels tax set at rate of 7.6 cents per gallon for gas and 7.7 cents per gallon for diesel. The motor vehicle fuels tax is subject to annual adjustment based on the greater of consumer price index and zero beginning on July 1, 2021. HRTAC's authority to the receive the pledged revenue is subject to appropriation by the Virginia General Assembly.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will finance a portion of the costs of HRTAC's Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel project, which has a total cost of about $3.8 billion.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.5 million people in 2019) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($554.2 billion in 2019 current dollars). HRTAC is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia and is empowered to procure, finance, build and operate highway, bridge and tunnel projects in Hampton Roads. It is authorized to use Hampton Roads Transportation Fund (HRTF) monies and tolls for construction projects on new or existing highways, bridges and tunnels and to issue bonds using HRTF revenue to support debt service. HRTAC is comprised of 14 member localities in the Hampton Roads region, including four counties and ten cities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

