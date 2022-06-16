Moody's assigns Aa2 to Hanwha Energy USA's proposed notes guaranteed by Export-Import Bank of Korea

Hong Kong, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the proposed backed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corporation and guaranteed by Export-Import Bank of Korea (The) (KEXIM, Aa2 stable).

Moody's understands that Hanwha Energy USA plans to use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance, in whole or in part, the existing projects associated with renewable energy, such as the development, construction, maintenance, operation and procurement of solar energy production units, research and development of energy storage system and facilities, installation of utility-scale batteries and production of green hydrogen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating assigned to Hanwha Energy USA's notes reflects the Aa2 senior unsecured rating of KEXIM, because the bank provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the notes.

The guarantee is effectively a senior unsecured obligation of KEXIM, because the bank's obligations under the guarantee constitute its direct, general and unconditional obligations, which will at all times rank at least pari passu with all other present and future unsecured obligations of the bank, with some exceptions.

KEXIM's Aa2 rating, which is at the same level as the government of Korea's Aa2 rating, reflects: (1) Article 37 of the KEXIM Act, that holds the government responsible for the bank's solvency; (2) the government's 100% ownership of the bank; (3) the absence of legal barriers to timely support; and (4) KEXIM's close affiliation with the government, given the bank's status as a government-controlled policy bank.

For details of KEXIM's rating rationale and profile, please refer to its most recently published Credit Opinion on https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1324276.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change in KEXIM's senior unsecured rating would lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corporation, wholly owned by Hanwha Energy Corporation, is a developer of solar power projects and an independent power producer of solar power primarily in North America. The company is primarily engaged in project development for utility-scale solar power plants, including site control, project finance, securing power purchase agreements with local utility companies and the construction of solar power plants. The company typically sells the solar power plants to investors once the power purchase agreement is in place and construction has commenced.

As of 31 March 2022, the company's installed capacity of solar power projects developed and sold totaled 940 megawatts (MW), while installed capacity of solar power projects currently under development was around 6.6 gigawatts (GW).

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) is a Seoul-based, government-owned special financial institution that provides export credit and guarantee programs to support the international business development of Korean companies. KEXIM is a policy bank supervised by the government through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which approves the bank's annual budget and plans for operations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Mic Kang

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

