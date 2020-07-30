Moody's assigns Aa2 to Hartford CMD, CT's Rev. Bonds, 2020 Series A & B; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Hartford County Metropolitan District, CT's ("MDC") $55.3 million Clean Water Project Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A and $76.1 million Clean Water Project Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series B (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the system's parity revenue debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 revenue rating reflects the strong system characteristics of the water and sewer operations and the sound service area. The revenue bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the Clean Water Project Charge. The charge is billed directly to system customers, not the member municipalities. The rating also reflects the MDC's unlimited ability to increase the charge, the adequate projected coverage levels, and satisfactory legal covenants. Although the revenue bonds have no debt service reserve fund requirement, the district maintains additional flexibility provided by a Rate Stabilization Fund, which will be used to help smooth future rate increases and pay down revenue debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Given the essential service provided by MDC and its autonomous rate setting authority, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the MDC changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the revenue debt reflects our assessment of the strength of the source of repayment and the historical and projected healthy debt service coverage, as well as the additional strength provided by the Rate Stabilization Fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Service area expansion and growth

-Further improvement in sewer and water funds' financial position, including increased liquidity and unrestricted reserves

-Decrease in the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Weakening of the service area, including income and wealth metrics

-Material reduction of MDC's cash reserves and financial flexibility

-Weakened liquidity resulting in need for cash flow borrowing

-Higher than anticipated debt levels

-Decline in debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the district's dedicated Clean Water Project Charge revenues, including transfers from the Rate Stabilization Fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series A bonds will fund various Clean Water projects and prepay certain State of Connecticut Clean Water Fund Program obligations. Proceeds of the Series B bonds will refund portions of the system's 2013 Series A revenue bonds, with no extension of maturity, for an estimated net present value savings equal to 10% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

The district provides water supply, sewer collection, treatment and disposal services to its eight member communities including Bloomfield (Aa2), East Hartford (Aa3), Hartford (issuer rating Ba3 stable), Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford (Aaa stable), Wethersfield (Aa2), and Windsor. The district also has special agreements for water supply and sewage disposal facilities with 10 non-member towns and various state facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lauren Von Bargen

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

