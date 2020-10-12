Moody's assigns Aa2 to Hawaii County, HI's Ser. 2020 GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Hawaii County, Hawaii's General Obligation Bonds, expected to be issued as $58.2 million General Obligation Bonds, 2020 Series A (Tax-Exempt), $2.3 million 2020 Series B (Taxable) and $15.0 million 2020 Series C (Tax-Exempt). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the county's $332.8 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds not being refunded by these transactions. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the county's large tax base that has shown strong growth in recent years and has significant available land for future development. Although tourism on the island has experienced a significant set-back due to the coronavirus pandemic and unemployment remains elevated, the county has generally outperformed our expectations given sizeable public sector employment and fairly non-correlated employment opportunities. Additionally, statewide plans to allow out-of-state arrivals without a two-week quarantine (with a negative COVID test result) beginning in mid-October should bring some modest relief to the local economy in the near-term. Wealth measures for the county are satisfactory, with slightly below average median family income offset by strong property tax wealth (as measured by full value per capita). The county's financial profile heading into the pandemic was particularly strong, and the county's dependence on property tax revenue adds stability in otherwise uncertain economic conditions. The county's debt levels are manageable, though pension and OPEB liabilities are high. The county has moderate exposure to environmental risk, including heat stress and sea level rise.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable given our expectation that tourism-driven travel will resume, albeit slowly, in the near-term, which should provide a boost to the local economy. Additionally, the county's strong financial management team and primary dependence upon property taxes will buttress the county's overall credit profile as the county addresses the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in the county's socioeconomic profile

- Material reduction in the county's pension and OPEB liabilities

- Meaningful and sustained growth in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Large or protracted declines in the county's assessed value

- Material weakening of the county's financial profile, including substantial declines in reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 bonds, are secured by the full faith and credit of the county including an unlimited property tax pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used take out bond anticipation notes previously issued to finance capital improvements, including the construction of a fire and police dispatch center, as well as to pay for various smaller capital projects. Proceeds will also be used to refinance for savings certain maturities of the county's previously issued outstanding bonds.

PROFILE

The largest island by area of the Hawaiian archipelago, Hawaii County serves approximately 201,513 full-time residents across 4,028 miles. Under the provisions of the county charter the executive power of the county is vested in the executive branch, headed by the mayor. The county council consists of nine members, all of whom are elected at large and serve concurrent two-year terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

