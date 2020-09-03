Moody's assigns Aa2 to Hidalgo County, TX's Certificates, Ser. 2020

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Hidalgo County, TX's $33.5 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the county's very large tax base with healthy financial operations despite below peer group reserve levels. Additionally, the rating reflects an above average debt profile along with a manageable pension burden, and weak resident income levels.

The Aa2 GOLT rating is rated the same as the Aa2 issuer rating, reflecting the county's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory cap.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Given that we expect property taxes to remain stable, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Hidalgo County. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A long and severe downturn could have an impact on assessed values. If our view of the credit quality of Hidalgo County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of operational surpluses leading to a material improvement of reserves

- Material decline of the debt burden

- Significantly improved residential income levels, including a material reduction of the county's unemployment rate

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Structural imbalances leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels

- Significant decline of taxable values

- Material increase of the debt burden without corresponding tax base growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county, within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally secured by a limited pledge (not to exceed $1,000) of surplus net revenues of the county's park system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for infrastructure projects throughout the county.

PROFILE

Hidalgo County is located in south Texas along the Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley and is the seventh largest county in Texas (Aaa stable). The county encompasses 1,570 square miles and has a population of 849,389.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

