Moody's assigns Aa2 to Indiana Finance Authority's lease appropriation bonds

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Indiana Finance Authority's approximately $340 million Lease Appropriation Refunding Bonds (Stadium Project), Series 2022 A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the lease appropriation bonds is rated two notches below the State of Indiana's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting the risk of non-appropriation, moderate legal structure and the less essential nature of the project financed, a sports stadium.

The Aaa issuer rating reflects Indiana's very strong reserves and liquidity, low leverage from debt and pension burdens, conservative financial management and strong fiscal flexibility. The rating also incorporates state personal income that is below the national median and economic concentration in manufacturing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the state's strong reserves and liquidity, fiscally sound budget, low debt with minimal additional debt plans, and economic recovery in step with the nation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The rating is based on Indiana's Aaa issuer rating and therefore is not expected to go up

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the state's issuer rating, which could be driven by economic weakening that has a material negative impact on the state's revenue collections and leads to a deterioration of the state's financial reserves or a significant increase in the state's long-term liabilities

- Non-appropriation of payments under the use agreement

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease appropriation bonds are supported by the Indiana Finance Authority's ("IFA") pledge to pay debt service from payments received from the Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority ("Building Authority"), an instrumentality of the state, pursuant to Stadium Notes agreements. The Building Authority receives lease rental payments from the Indiana Office of Management and Budget ("OMB"). The OMB makes its lease rental payments from sublease revenues and state appropriations. The OMB's sublease is with the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County (the "Board"), an entity governed by the consolidated city-county. The Board has pledged certain local revenues, including excise taxes and other local taxes and fees, to pay the sublease. While the state appropriates for lease payments each year, the sublease revenues are used first to pay debt service and are expected to be sufficient to pay the lease obligations alone. The bonds also benefit from a reserve account, though not a formal debt service reserve fund, funded from excess lease and other revenues, which supports debt service if sublease revenue is insufficient.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The lease appropriation bonds will refund the Series 2005A, 2007A and 2008A lease appropriation bonds initially issued for construction of the Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The stadium is the home of the Indianapolis Colts football team and is also used for collegiate sports, concerts and other events. The 2022 A bonds will replace variable rate stadium bonds with fixed rate bonds, and the IFA will terminate its related swaps on the stadium project. Proceeds of the bonds will also be used to pay the termination value on the swaps.

PROFILE

The State of Indiana has the 17th largest population (6.8 million in 2020) and the 17th largest GDP ($423 billion in 2021) of the United States of America (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

