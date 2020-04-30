Moody's assigns Aa2 to Inland Empire Utilities Agency (CA) subordinate revenue 2020 WIFIA Loan

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the $196.4 million Inland Empire Utilities Agency's (CA) Water Infrastructure and Innovation (WIFIA) Loan that will fund Regional Plant 5 Expansion Project with the Chino Basin Regional Financing Authority and the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (WIFIA Project No. 18124CA). Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa2 rating on Inland Empire Utilities Agency's (IEUA) $112.1 million in outstanding parity revenue obligations, which are senior to the subordinate WIFIA loan. We have also assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 on both the outstanding parity obligations and the subordinate WIFIA loan reflect the preclusion of issuance of senior, "parity" lien obligations as long as the WIFIA loan remains outstanding, except for refundings that produce savings in each year. The requirement for annual savings also effectively precludes any extension of senior lien debt. Outstanding senior lien obligations are expected to be fully repaid in fiscal 2034, at which time all of IEUA's outstanding debt will be on one lien. The Aa2 ratings also reflect sound historical and projected debt service coverage levels supported by solid planning and adopted rate increases through fiscal 2022. Also incorporated in the ratings is IEUA's elevated leverage moderated by favorable cash funding and a largely residential service area with expectations for continued growth. IEUA's concerted planning to meet the needs of this growing area is also incorporated into the rating. While there is no reserve requirement, the ratings reflect satisfactory liquidity supported by adopted reserve policies and targets that ensure available liquidity equal to maximum annual debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Inland Empire Utilities Agency. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Inland Empire Utilities Agency changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt service coverage of all outstanding obligations will remain robust, at over 3.5x, supported by the IEUA's biennial rate setting process and sound liquidity at well over 365 days. Because of the coronavirus, the board is likely to delay the implementation of planned rate increases set to begin July 1, 2020, for six months. Nevertheless, planned expenditure reductions to accommodate this change will maintain sound coverage. The rating also incorporates our expectation that the financed projects will be completed as planned, with continued demand among IEUA's seven member agencies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Full defeasance of outstanding parity obligations that are senior to the WIFIA loan

- Completion of planned expansion projects

- Strong and sustained increases in debt service coverage and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to reach agreement with member agencies on extension of current contract expiring in 2023

- Material declines in either debt service coverage or liquidity

- Failure of expansion projects to operate as planned

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding parity obligations are secured by a senior net revenue pledge of the wastewater enterprise (wastewater, recycled water, non-reclaimable wastewater programs and property taxes). As long as loans from California's Infrastructure State Revolving Fund (SRF) remain outstanding, the 1.15x rate covenant is increased to 1.20 times coverage of senior debt service and 1.15x coverage of all debt service. As long as any SRF or WIFIA loans remain outstanding, additional issuance of senior lien obligations is precluded except for refundings that produce savings in each year. Outstanding senior lien obligations are expected to be fully repaid in 2034. There is no debt service reserve fund.

The WIFIA loan is secured by a subordinate pledge of the same wastewater enterprise net revenues. The loan requires a minimum rate maintenance of 1.15x of all debt service and has an additional bonds test (ABT) requiring 1.25x all debt service. There is no required reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The WIFIA loan of $196.4 million, together with cash funding of $101.7 million (25%) and a $101.5 million California State Water Resources Control Board revolving fund loan will finance expansion and improvements to IEUA's Regional Plant #5 (RP-5). Liquid treatment capacity will increase from 15 millions of gallons per day (MGD) to 22.5 MGD. The solid treatment capacity for Regional Plant #2 will be transferred to RP-5, increasing capacity from 18 MGD to 30 MGD, and offsite pump stations will be constructed to convey sewer flows to the expanded RP-5. This project will facilitate the use of new membrane bioreactors technology and will allow the eventual decommissioning of RP-2, which sits in a 100-year flood plain on leased land.

PROFILE

The Inland Empire Utilities Agency provides wastewater treatment services to the Cities of Chino, Chino Hills, Fontana, Upland, Montclair, Ontario, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga through the Cucamonga Valley Water District. The agency covers a 242 square mile area in southwest San Bernardino County and serves a growing population of over 875,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

