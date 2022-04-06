Moody's assigns Aa2 to Inova Health System's (VA) Ser. 2022 & 2022A; outlook stable

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an Aa2 to Inova Health System's (VA) proposed $370.7 million Health Care Revenue Refunding Bonds (Inova Health System Project), Series 2022 and up to $600 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022A. The Series 2022 bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate tax exempt securities. The Series 2022A are expected to be issued as fixed rate taxable securities, with the par sized dependent on economic conditions. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Inova's outstanding ratings of Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1. The outlook is stable. Inova will have approximately $2.5 billion of debt outstanding following this issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and assignment of the Aa2 reflects Inova's consistently strong operating cash flow (OCF) margin and ample balance sheet resources that will support the proposed increase in debt of up to 32%. The system's financial excellence will remain undergirded by its favorable economic and regulatory environment as well as its clinical scope and broadening geographic reach which will drive strong demand. Despite the proposed notable rise in absolute debt, the Aa2 anticipates that management's financial discipline and long track record of deftly managing growth and industry challenges will allow for maintenance of a strong financial profile as pandemic recovery continues and strategic capital expansion is pursued. In addition, Inova's balance sheet will provide ample cushion for leverage and any unexpected disruptions to operations. Sector-wide challenges, including nursing and skilled labor shortages as well as continued shifts to outpatient services, will temper Inova's margins, though the OCF is expected to remain in the low double digit range in fiscal 2022 and rebuild thereafter. Other offsets to credit strengths include higher than average total debt to revenue, sizeable capital spending plans through 2025, and increasing competition.

Affirmation of the P-1 commercial paper rating and VMIG 1 short term rating on the self-liquidity backed VRDB's are based on Inova's long term Aa2 rating and the adequacy of daily liquid investments to support unremarketed tenders and maturing commercial paper (CP) as well as management processes to ensure timely payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that Inova will at least sustain low double digit OCF margins in fiscal 2022 while it absorbs a notable rise in leverage, higher capital spend, and rising labor costs. The outlook also assumes that balance sheet resources will remain ample relative to debt and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction of leverage as measured by debt to revenue and total debt to cashflow

- Ability to strengthen margins to historic levels and maintain balance sheet strength- Continued enterprise expansion- Short term: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged decline of margins or material reduction of liquidity and related metrics

- Increase in debt, beyond current expectations, which results in a marked weakening of leverage metrics- Short term: very material decline in liquidity or significant decline of Inova's overall credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds and notes are parity unsecured obligations of the Obligated Group, under the Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture, dated as of May 1, 2012. Obligated issuers include: Inova Health System Foundation, Inova Health Care Services, and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022 Bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding debt of the System. The proceeds of the Series 2022A Bonds will be used to provide funds for general purposes of the Corporation and its affiliates.

PROFILE

Inova Health System ($4.6 billion revenue in 2021) provides a comprehensive array of clinical services at multiple access points across Northern Virginia, with a primary service area consisting of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Arlington counties. The principal System facilities are the following five full-service hospital campuses: Inova Fairfax Hospital located in Falls Church, Virginia; Inova Fair Oaks Hospital located in Fairfax, Virginia; Inova Mount Vernon Hospital located in Alexandria, Virginia; Inova Alexandria Hospital located in the city of Alexandria, Virginia; and Inova Loudoun Hospital located in Leesburg, Virginia. The System also owns and operates numerous outpatient facilities located throughout Northern Virginia, including urgent care, emergency department, and rehabilitative service facilities, as well as assisted living and nursing facilities.

