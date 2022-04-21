Moody's assigns Aa2 to Johnson Co. USD 233 (Olathe), KS' GO Bonds, Series 2022A&B; outlook stable

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Johnson County Unified School District 233 (Olathe), KS' $210 million General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022A and $88.3 million Taxable General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 rating on previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $767.3 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's large and affluent economy in desirable Johnson County (Aaa stable) supported by high resident income and full value per capita and coupled with the maintenance of strong operating reserves and liquidity. The rating incorporates the district's stable enrollment that is expected to remain flat over the next several years. Finally, the rating considers the district's manageable long-term liabilities and fixed costs, which compare favorably to the rating category and benefit from the state's full on-behalf pension contribution; fixed costs will weaken slightly when the current issuance comes online.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are rated Aa2, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service and irrevocable full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that strong operating reserves will provide sufficient cushion to absorb near term expenditure pressure brought on by pandemic induced enrollment decline. Management's ability to balance operations post-ARPA will be key to maintaining the district's profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material moderation of long-term liabilities

- Surplus operations leading to materially bolstered operating reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operational imbalance leading to erosion of operating reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in long-term liabilities ratio- Weakening of economic indicators or trend of significant enrollment decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the Series 2022 issuances, are general obligations of the district and payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate of amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the district. The full faith, credit and resources or the district are irrevocably pledged for prompt repayment.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will provide financing to rebuild a middle school, build a new operations service center, and provide for other capital and technological needs throughout the district.

PROFILE

Johnson County Unified School District 233 (Olathe) is located approximately 22 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, MO (Aa3 stable). For the 2021 school year district enrollment totaled 28,828 students, a year over year decline of 3.2%; management anticipates very modest annual enrollment growth over the next several years.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

