Moody's assigns Aa2 to Judson ISD, TX's Ser. 2023 GOs; stable outlook

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Judson Independent School District, TX's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 with an anticipated par amount of $145.3 million. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating on the district and the Aa2 rating on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have about $765 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong local economy with ongoing residential development that will spur continued student enrollment growth. The local economy also benefits from the stabilizing presence of multiple neighboring military installations. The district's financial position will remain strong despite expected draws on reserves expected in the next two fiscal years, which is attributable to the spend down of federal pandemic relief funding that has bolstered reserves in recent years. The rating is constrained by elevated leverage, driven mostly by the district's debt burden. Debt will remain high for the foreseeable future as the district issues new debt to deplete its remaining $200 million in voter authorized debt over the next two years.

The Aa2 GOULT rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that financial reserves will remain strong, despite planned draws as federal pandemic funding is exhausted through fiscal 2024. The debt burden will remain manageable, as future revenue growth will help offset new debt issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant moderation of leverage and/or fixed costs

-Material economic expansion, evidenced by improved resident income and property wealth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Increase in leverage absent corresponding revenue growth

-Decrease in reserves/liquidity beyond currently anticipated draw down

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. Certain series of the district's previously issued bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's (PSF) commitment to pay debt service if necessary. The Series 2023 bonds are not payable by the Texas PSF guarantee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance campus safety improvements throughout the district, the purchase of buses and the construction of a new elementary and middle school campus.

PROFILE

Judson ISD is in the northeast portion of Bexar County (Aaa rating under review), with the central most portion of the district located about 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio (Aaa rating under review). The district serves the cities of Live Oak (Aa3), Selma, Universal City, and Converse, as well as portions of San Antonio, and other nearby communities. The district provides pre-K through 12th grade education to almost 26,000 students across 30 campuses.

