Moody's assigns Aa2 to KLHC's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the proposed senior
unsecured USD notes to be issued by Korea Land and Housing Corporation
(KLHC).
The notes will be issued under KLHC's USD5 billion global medium-term
note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.
The outlook on KLHC remains stable.
KLHC plans to use the proceeds to finance or refinance projects in "social
eligible categories" in accordance with its social, green
and sustainability bond framework, which mainly include the provision
of affordable housing.
"The Aa2 rating primarily reflects our assessment of the very high likelihood
of extraordinary support from and KLHC's very high dependence on
the Government of Korea," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Government support is the predominant rating driver for KLHC under Moody's
Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs).
This view is based on the Government of Korea's (Aa2 stable) very high
willingness and strong ability to provide support to KLHC, given
the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2
rating.
Moody's assessment of the government's very high willingness to provide
support to KLHC reflects (1) the company's strategic importance to the
economy and its role in providing social stability, (2) the government's
low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from
a default, (3) the low level of privatization risk, and (4)
the high level of government supervision over the company.
This assumption of support also takes into account the government's long
track record of adopting measures to prevent GRI defaults, as well
as its transparent and predictable policies, given the history of
GRI performance in Korea and the sector's regulatory framework.
The high likelihood that the government will provide timely support,
if and when needed, means that KLHC's credit quality will remain
closely linked to that of the government, despite its moderate standalone
credit profile, which is reflected in its Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of ba3.
The assumption of KLHC's very high dependence on the Government of Korea
is based on Moody's assessment that KLHC's credit quality is correlated
with that of the government, given the close operational and financial
links between the company and the government.
KLHC's BCA of ba3 primarily reflects the company's leading position in
Korea's land development and housing industries, and its continued
strong access to the debt markets, as well as its improved but still
weak financial profile.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
KLHC has carried very high debt levels since its inception in 2009.
However, this is mitigated by the government's tight supervision
over the company's debt management and by KLHC's track record
of significantly reducing debt levels over the last few years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on KLHC is in line with that on Korea's sovereign rating
and reflects Moody's expectation that the company's strategic importance
to and strong support from the government, if and when needed,
will remain unchanged.
An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KLHC's
ratings.
A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of
KLHC's ratings.
The methodologies used in this rating were Homebuilding And Property Development
Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Korea Land and Housing Corporation is 100% owned, directly
and indirectly, by the Korean government. It is charged with
implementing land and housing-related policies in Korea.
Its key business areas are to: (1) construct and supply affordable
housing; (2) develop and supply residential land, and to develop
towns and cities; (3) develop and supply industrial complexes;
and (4) manage a land bank.
