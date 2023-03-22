Moody's assigns Aa2 to KNOC's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC, Aa2 stable).

The notes will be issued under KNOC's $12 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

The outlook on KNOC is stable.

KNOC plans to use the proceeds mainly for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating primarily reflects our assessment of the very high likelihood of KNOC receiving extraordinary support from the Government of Korea" says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Government support is the predominant rating driver for KNOC, under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs). This view is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KNOC.

The government's very high willingness to support KNOC reflects (1) the company's strategic importance to the economy, considering its policy role in securing national energy resources, (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could arise from a default, (3) the government's 100% ownership of KNOC and the company's low privatization risk, and (4) the high level of government supervision of the company.

This support assumption also factors in the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent GRIs from defaulting, as well as maintaining transparent and predictable policies.

The very high likelihood that the government will provide timely support, if and when needed, means that KNOC's credit quality will remain closely linked to that of the government, despite the company's moderate standalone credit profile, as reflected in its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1.

The government's strong ability to provide support to KNOC is indicated by the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating.

KNOC's very high dependence on the Government of Korea is based on Moody's assessment that KNOC's credit quality is highly correlated with that of the government, given the close operational and financial links between the company and the government.

KNOC's BCA of b1 primarily considers the company's improved but still-very-weak financial profile and the inherently risky business profile associated with its upstream exploration and production activities. These factors are counterbalanced by the company's continued strong access to debt markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Korea's sovereign rating, and reflects Moody's expectation that KNOC's strategic importance to and the strong support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact at least over the next 2-3 years.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KNOC's ratings.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of KNOC's ratings. In addition, Moody's would review KNOC's ratings in the event of any significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government and its policy roles.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1979, Korea National Oil Corporation is a 100% government-owned exploration and production company. It had an average daily oil and gas production of around 139 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2022 and proved reserves of around 420 million boe as of the end of 2022. The company is mainly engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and in oil stockpiling for strategic purposes.

