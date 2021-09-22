Moody's assigns Aa2 to Kansas City, MO's Water Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Kansas City, MO's $76.7 million Water Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the water system's previously issued outstanding parity debt. Post sale, the water system will have approximately $358.9 million in revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the water system's positive financial metrics including a strong asset condition and above average debt service coverage. The system's operations are supported by a large and stable customer base located in the City of Kansas City (Aa3 stable) and surrounding areas as well as modest annual rate increases. Below average liquidity, as measured by days cash on hand, is mitigated by access to pooled investments of the Water Services Department, which manages the city's water and sewer enterprises. The rating also considers the system's debt profile which is expected to remain manageable over the next several years despite anticipated debt issuance to upgrade the treatment and distribution system and replace water mains.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the water system's status as the primary provider in a large and stable service area, as well as the expectation that the financial profile will remain healthy and the debt burden manageable despite a capital improvement plan that calls for cash and debt funding large expenditures over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant decline in debt ratio without impairing asset condition

- Maintenance of healthy operations leading to a materially improved liquidity position

- Trend of improving debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of declining debt service coverage due to additional debt issuance or weak financial performance

- Erosion of liquidity position

LEGAL SECURITY

The water system's revenue bonds, including the Series 2021A bonds, are special, limited obligations of the city, payable solely from the pledged revenue and not from any other source. The payment of principal and interest are payable from a senior pledge of net operating revenues derived from the operation of the city's revenue producing waterworks system.

The city has covenanted that so long as any senior bonds remain outstanding, the city will not issue any debt obligations, including capital leases, payable out of pledged revenue which are superior in lien, security or otherwise to the outstanding senior bonds. At the time of issuance of the Series 2021A bonds, there are no outstanding subordinate bonds under the master bond ordinance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021A bonds will provide funds to refund outstanding maturities of the water system's Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2012A and 2013A for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The city's water services department is responsible for the operation, maintenance, and construction of the revenue producing waterworks system which serves roughly 320 square miles and more than 174,000 retail customers inside and outside the city along with 32 wholesale customers. Approximately 80% of the system's water supply comes from the Missouri River with the remaining 20% derived from ground wells.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

