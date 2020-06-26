Moody's assigns Aa2 to Kansas Turnpike Authority's $51 million Turnpike Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa2 rating to the Kansas Turnpike Authority's ("KTA" or "authority") $51 million Turnpike Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed KTA's outstanding Aa2 revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Kansas Turnpike Authority's rating reflects its long history of strong financial performance including debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) above 3.0x, implementation of rate increases as needed to maintain system operations and assets in good condition, and above average liquidity levels around three years cash on hand.

Moreover, KTA has a history of conservative debt management with a declining debt service profile with all outstanding debt maturing within 20 years. The rating also reflects our expectation that the capital program will be primarily funded by internally generated cash flow.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Kansas Turnpike Authority. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Kansas Turnpike Authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that traffic revenues will continue to provide lower but still strong financial margins and above average DSCRs due to declining debt service that partially offsets the lower traffic demand. The outlook also incorporates that the authority will implement rate increases as needed in line with its track record and retain strong liquidity levels around three years while undertaking pay-as-you-go capital projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The Aa2 is on par with the current rating of the State of Kansas (Issuer rating Aa2 stable) and given operational risks inherent to the credit and industry it is unlikely to go up

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tightening of financial metrics, or a substantial increase in debt for projects that don't generate toll revenues and weaken DSCRs below 2.5x

- A substantial decrease in liquidity below 400 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of the authority consisting primarily of toll revenues. The Debt Service Reserve Fund requirement of 100% maximum annual debt service (MADS) and is limited by the standard three-prong test (the maximum allowable by the IRS).

The rate covenant requires a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.25 times. The additional bonds test is 1.25x MADS on a historic basis or 1.30x MADS on a five-year prospective basis if the authority is relying on recent rate increases to meet the test. The additional bonds test also addresses variable rate debt service, requiring that the debt service for all puttable debt must include the total principal that could be accelerated in any year, and meet a 1.05x historic or 1.10x five-year prospective test. Completion bonds are capped at 10% of original project debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A Bonds use of proceeds are (a) refund certain bonds that were issued by the authority to finance or refinance the costs of certain improvements to the Kansas Turnpike, (b) make a deposit to the Debt Service Reserve Fund, and (c) pay certain costs incurred in connection with the issuance of the Series 2020A Bonds.

PROFILE

The Kansas Turnpike is a 236-mile-long highway standard toll road that lies entirely within the State of Kansas, and connects its four largest cities: Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita and Lawrence in the eastern part of the state. This turnpike also connects the state with Interstate 70 and Interstate 35. KTA has been operating as a tolled road since 1956.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

